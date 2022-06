If you're still leaving bigger tips for waiters and other service workers than you did before the Covid-19 pandemic, you're now in the minority. In most cases, Americans now say they're tipping less regularly than they did earlier in the pandemic, and less often than in 2019 before the pandemic started. That's according to data published Monday by personal finance website CreditCards.com, which polled 2,610 U.S. adults on their tipping habits last month.

