Today's Wordle answer #354: Wednesday, June 8

By Kerry Brunskill
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Have you been scrolling through search engines for the answer to the June 8 (354) Wordle? It's the hump day of the week. Last weekend is a distant memory, and the next one feels too far away for comfort. At least I've always got Wordle to keep me busy during these trying times, a little bit of fun to sneak in when the middle of the week gets a bit too Wednesday for comfort.

If you've already blazed through the midweek challenge, perhaps you'd like to browse through our Wordle archive instead? I'm sure I can help you out with all your Wordle needs. I've prepared a quick hint, written out the full answer, and if you'd like to learn how to play I've got all the rules you need to know right here.

Wordle June 8: A helpful hint

You'd use this word to describe a particular aspect of someone's personality, especially a defining or prominent characteristic. This term's bookended by one popular consonant, yet still manages to squeeze two different vowels in there too.

Today's Wordle 354 answer

Sometimes you just need to see the solution, so let me sort that out for you. The answer to the June 8 (354) Wordle is TRAIT.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

