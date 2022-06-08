Police chief to address historical society

Related
Missing person posters of Mayor Scott, City Council President Mosby plastered across Baltimore
Missing posters with the faces of Mayor Brandon Scott and City Council President Nick Mosby are popping up around Baltimore.
baysideoc.com
Two Berlin students charged with conspiring to commit murder
(June 9, 2022) Two Berlin Intermediate School students were arrested this week and charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder. According to a press release that followed a press conference on Friday, Worcester County Public School officials contacted the Sheriff’s office about a potential threat several students reported to administrators.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. officer suspended; uses lights & sirens during out-of-state drive: Sources
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Multiple law enforcement sources tell 7News Montgomery County Civilian Assistant Police Chief Carmen Facciolo likely violated department policy when he used a police vehicle to be driven across state lines with lights and sirens on, to rush him to a professional speaking engagement in Delaware.
baysideoc.com
One man hospitalized after Snow Hill shooting
Snow Hill police responded to the area after the Worcester County 911 center received multiple calls for shots fired on Cypress Lane near Byrd Park. According to reports heard over the scanner, the person who opened fire in the area struck multiple cars and a house with bullets. When police...
WMDT.com
New school resources to be implemented in the wake of mass shootings
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Mass shootings are on the rise and our local schools are taking action now to prevent another death. Wicomico County Sheriff’s department is teaming up with a manufacturer to put more tools in the classroom to protect students. At Hardwire, LLC emergency response shields will make a difference in the lives of faculty and students.
WMDT.com
Police: Millsboro man found dead, investigation underway
MILLSBORO, Del. – An investigation is underway after a Millsboro man was found dead Tuesday evening. At around 5:40 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased individual found on the property of the Baywood Golf Course. Police say the victim, a 65-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.
Wanted Convict Busted With Meth, Handgun In Waldorf: Sheriff
A convicted felon who was wanted in Maryland is facing new charges after being busted with an illegal firearm and methamphetamine, authorities announced. Charlotte Hall resident Charles Innis Garber, 43, who is wanted in Talbot County, was taken into custody by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after being busted on drug and weapon charges.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Public Schools announce new Superintendent of Schools
WICOMICO Co., Md – The Wicomico County Board of Education has officially announced Dr. Micah C. Stauffer as the new Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Stauffer is a native to the area and currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent and Chief of Finance and Operations for Wicomico County Public Schools.
WMDT.com
Delaware Man Arrested On 8th DUI Charge
Seaford, De – Delaware State Police arrested 54-year-old Brian Thomas of Laurel Delaware for his 8th DUI offense, and other charges Wednesday afternoon (6/8). At approximately 4 p.m. troopers responded to a hit and run car collision at the intersection of Sussex Highway and Concord road in Seaford. Thomas,...
The Dispatch
Margaritaville Moves Ahead After Three OC Council Approvals
OCEAN CITY — After much debate, resort officials this week approved three separate proposals inching the Margaritaville project closer to fruition. The Mayor and Council on Monday had before them one request from the Margaritaville developer to convey a portion of the Baltimore Avenue corridor to them in order to meet the minimum lot-size requirements for a planned overlay district (POD). The council also reviewed the conveyance of air rights over a city-owned alley, and another that would allow for a comprehensive parking management system, or valet service, allowing tandem, or stacked, parking in order to meet the minimum number of spaces required.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Millsboro area that began on Tuesday evening. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased subject found on the property of the Baywood golf course. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Millsboro, DE, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
WBOC
State Studying Potential Improvements to Rt. 90
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland State Highway is currently conducting a study to determine what needs to be done to improve traffic and safety along Rt. 90. In August 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration would evaluate improvements along the MD 90 corridor between US 50 and MD 528 in Worcester County.
Man Wanted In St. Mary's County For Violating Terms Of Release: Sheriff
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who violated the terms of his release following his latest arrest. Lexington Park resident Donald Lee Warrick, 33, is wanted on an active warrant for a charge...
fox29.com
Man found dead on Delaware golf course, criminal investigation begins
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night. The man was reportedly found dead on the property of the Baywood Greens golf course in Long Neck, Delaware, around 5:41 p.m. Police say a criminal investigation is now underway in the Millsboro area. The...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Conducting Criminal Investigation After Body Found In Millsboro
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Millsboro area that began on Tuesday evening, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 7, 2022, at approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and...
WMDT.com
Cambridge non-profit looking for bids to help build new youth center
CRISFIELD, Md.- One organization is looking for helping hands to build a new youth center. It Takes a Village to Help Our Children is a non-profit providing after school, summer, and college access services. Right now, they are seeking bids from vendors to contract construction for the base build. We...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools employee honored for ten years of service
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Mark Thompson was recently awarded for his ten years of service with Wicomico County Public Schools. Thompson has served five years as a Board of Education member and five years in a contractual position before becoming permanent. Thompson said he is grateful to have served in this position and says retirement is not on his mind.
WMDT.com
Police: Fight at Seaford school ceremony sends two to the hospital
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police say a fight at a Middle School Bridge Ceremony sent two to the hospital Monday evening. We’re told at around 7 p.m., an altercation broke out between adults at the Seaford High School Football Stadium during the ceremony. Police say two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries as a result of the fight.
19-Year-Old Arrested in Wilmington; Gun, Cocaine, Oxycodone Seized
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 1, at approximately 3:58 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police made contact with 19-year-old Jahnair Murphy of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a 9mm handgun, 7.1 grams of cocaine, and 11 Oxycodone pills. Police took Murphy into custody without incident.
WMDT.com
Kitchen stovetop to blame for Salisbury house fire, officials say
SALISBURY, Md. – Fire officials say a house fire in Salisbury Wednesday afternoon was accidental in nature. Firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of Louise Avenue at around 2 p.m. for a reported fire. The fire, which was discovered by a passerby, was quickly contained. Further...
