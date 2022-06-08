Madras High Honors scholarship recipients

MHS class of 2022 receives over $124,000 in scholarships at pre-grad ceremony

The Madras High School class of 2022 was honored Thursday, June 2 with community awards and scholarships. The event announced over 50 scholarships, many with multiple recipients. These scholarships came from local organizations, businesses and community members.

MHS Principal Brian Crook said, "These students have worked so hard all year long, and we want to thank the entire community for supporting them."

The ceremony also awarded seven students with the Oregon State seal of biliteracy, which recognizes students that speak a language other than English as a native language. The seal of biliteracy recognizes student literacy in reading, writing, listening, and speaking in one or more World Languages, in addition to English. The seven students were awarded the seal for showing proficiency in Spanish and are the first MHS students to receive the honor.

A full list of student scholarships can be found on page C10.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.