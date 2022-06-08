ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman in Warm Springs

By Oregon District Attorney
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Jerome Albert Stanley, Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact.

A Warm Springs man pleaded guilty today for sexually assaulting a woman on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Jerome Albert Stanley, Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact.

According to court documents, on August 9, 2020, after being warned not to do so, Stanley entered a bedroom occupied by an adult woman in a residence on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and sexually assaulted the woman. Later, during a recorded call with the victim, Stanley admitted to the abusive sexual contact and acknowledged it should not have happened.

On Sept. 15, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a four-count indictment charging Stanley with sexual abuse of an incapable victim and aggravated sexual abuse by force. Prior to pleading guilty, on May 11, 2022, Stanley was charged by superseding criminal information with abusive sexual contact.

Stanley faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years' supervised release. He will be sentenced on August 8, 2022 before U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Mosman.

As part of the plea agreement, Stanley will pay restitution to his victim as identified by the government and ordered by the court at sentencing. He must also register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Pamela Paaso and Erin Greenawald are prosecuting the case.

Sexual assault is a serious violent crime frequently hidden from public view. Many survivors suffer in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of sexual violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members and communities.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.

If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline by calling 1-800-656-4673 or visiting rainn.org/online to chat online. Trained staff members are available 24/7 year-round. Many communities throughout the country have also developed support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Please call 1-844-762-8483 or visit strongheartshelpline.org for more information.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
