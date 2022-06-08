Tigard Flag Day to honor 16 Tigard veterans

The Tuesday tribute, held at Summerfield Estates Retirement Community, will include a 75-motorcycle salute parade.

Sixteen Tigard veterans will be honored on Flag Day, which is Tuesday, June 14, for their service.

The veterans span all U.S. military branches and eras of service from World War II to the Iraq War, organizers say.

The event begins at 2 p.m. at Summerfield Estates Retirement Community, 11205 S.W. Summerfield Drive in Tigard.

Following a 75-motorcycle "salute" and parade, each veteran will receive a handmade "quilt of valor," a universal symbol and token of thanks, solace, and remembrance to those who served in the military.

Tigard Mayor Jason Snider will be on hand as each veteran receives their quilt, which are stitched by the members of the non-profit Beaverton Montavilla Quilts of Valor. Chris Dunn will represent the group.

The motorcycle salute will include Patriot Guard Riders and Sunset Harley Owners Group/HOGS. The event will also include an honor guard, recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and taps, performed by Dr. Jeffrey Nelson.

The public is invited to attend and honor the veterans. Raffle tickets with prizes that include Harley-Davidson apparel, rounds of golf, wine and more can be purchased at the event for $5 each with funds benefiting Quilts of Valor.