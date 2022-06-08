ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

NHS chooses seven valedictorians, one salutatorian

By Megan Stewart
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Overcoming three abnormal school years, academic achievers will be first to receive diplomas June 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQrjd_0g3zBfFM00

Despite experiencing three abnormal and challenging school years due to the pandemic, seven valedictorians and one salutatorian will graduate from Newberg High School on Friday, June 10.

Aiden Gray, Amelia Bayha, Madeline Stone, Claire Rosenberger, Tim Delventhal, Lillie O'Loughlin and Kaspar Czuk, who will all graduate with a 4.0 GPA, are the class valedictorians. Augustine Schoonveld, who will graduate with a 3.975, is the sole salutatorian.

What started as a normal sophomore year in 2020 quickly spiraled into one plagued with great uncertainty as all classes went online and students fell behind academically. The following year, students played catch-up and were forced to finish in two quarters what the school normally required in a full year.

But the valedictorians and salutatorian say the adversity only made them stronger.

"Junior year was the hell year," Bayha, who had to take three AP classes in two quarters, said. "That sucked, but it was good prep (for college)." With all her teachers spread thin, Bayha learned how to teach herself straight out of a textbook. It was also the first year she felt challenged in school.

"COVID made me a lot more self-reliant and it really made me ask for help," Gray said, adding that she attended every physics help session and scheduled one-on-one sessions with the teacher.

"I was like, 'I am not going to let physics beat me," Gray said. "'I'm going to overcome this.' It just made me realize where my difficulties lie and made me get help, because I knew that if I didn't, then I would be stuck behind."

Like Bayha, the pandemic marked her first academic challenge, but Gray said and others said those hardships have equipped them to deal with adversity in college.

"It was really tough. I'm not going to lie," O'Loughlin said. "But I think I'm a much better student and person because of it. It was really about just self-motivation and not letting myself give up on my dreams just because something unexpected happened. I had to show a lot of resilience and find joy in the little things."

O'Loughlin, who had dreamed of becoming valedictorian since middle school, said she is most proud of her achievement because "it shows I didn't give up on myself."

Throughout high school and much of her life, O'Loughlin has danced competitively, even participating in local productions of "The Nutcracker." Also in high school, she was part of National Honor Society and student government.

In the fall, O'Loughlin is attending University of Southern California, where she will major in writing for screen and television and minor in dance. Her goal is to become a showrunner for her own television show, specifically a teen drama.

Like O'Loughlin, Rosenberger made a goal early to become valedictorian. While in high school, Rosenberger played varsity soccer and lacrosse, serving as captain for both teams her senior year. She was also involved in National Honor Society. In the fall she will attend the University of Oregon. She has yet to pick a major, but is considering architecture, graphic design or chemistry.

"I don't know what I'm going to do, but I hope that I'm successful, not just in the way of money but I hope that I find happiness in what I'm doing in life," Rosenberger said.

Gray said she "kind of stumbled into" being a valedictorian and was surprised when she was selected, having focused more on getting good grades and staving off boredom than seeking the title.

In high school, Gray was involved in the after-school orchestra club, National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club and Boy Scouts of America, through which she earned the rank of Eagle Scout earlier this year. In the fall, Gray will attend Oregon State University and study civil engineering.

Delventhal also didn't plan to become valedictorian, striving instead to learn and work as hard as possible in his classes because he found the material engaging. While in high school, he participated in Youth and Government, worked in a community garden and played soccer and ran cross country. This year, he also founded a linguistics club.

Delventhal will attend Macalester College in Minnesota and major in either English or geography, with international studies, political science or linguistics as back-up plans. Eventually, he wants to become a journalist.

Czuk, like Delventhal, focused less on his grades and more on learning as much as he could about a variety of subjects, perceiving versatility as a way to better understand others.

While in high school, Czuk was active in the theater department, Delventhal's linguistic club, Youth and Government, choir, soccer and tennis. He also served as the Newberg Traffic Safety Commission's youth commissioner for two-and-a-half years.

In the fall, Czuk is attending Saint Olaf College in Minnesota, where he hopes to meet new people from different cultural backgrounds. His major is undecided, but he is considering engineering or pre-med, so he can help people either by "making their lives easier" or "fixing their bodies or mental states."

A transfer from Veritas School during the beginning of the pandemic, Stone wasn't expecting to become valedictorian but knew it was a possibility if she put in the work. During her freshmen and sophomore years, she participated in softball, debate and choir, but gave up the activities to work more.

After high school, she plans to go to a community college, most likely Portland Community College, to get her pre-requisites done, with the goal of eventually transferring to OSU and pursuing a degree in medicine or marketing.

Bayha said she is "satisfied" with becoming valedictorian but isn't allowing herself to celebrate because "actually getting to feel good about my achievement would allow me to relax, and I have big goals for the future." She added that "NHS isn't the biggest obstacle I'm going to face."

In high school, she played water polo all four years. Her team won a state championship her sophomore year and she became a captain her senior year. She was also a part of student government.

In the fall, she is attending Chapman University in Southern California, where she will play Division 3 water polo and major in biochemistry. Her goal is to get into dental school and become an orthodontist, one day owning several clinics.

Schoonveld said while the salutatorian title is cool, what truly matters to him are the experiences and friendships he gained while participating in band, theater and choir.

"Those experiences have been so valuable to me, just to be a part of those communities and forming so many wonderful relationships," he said. "It really does make me feel better prepared for the next step in my life."

Schoonveld will attend the OSU Honors College and study nutrition. He is considering becoming a doctor but plans to keep his options open.

{img:336753}

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Madras High senior awarded Ford Family Foundation scholarship

Christina Thomas receives 90% scholarship to attend University of Oregon in fall. Christina Thomas, a senior at MHS, has been awarded the prestigious Ford Family Foundation scholarship. The scholarship awards students with 90% of unmet need to attend college, and supports them throughout college with academic guidance, personal and professional development and alumni connections.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

SLIDESHOW: Jesuit High School's Class of 2022 walks

Commencement for the Beaverton private school was held Sunday, June 5, at the Chiles Center in Portland. You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Closing out a 35-year teaching career

Retiring North Marion kindergarten teacher dubbed 'Teacher Cool' by studentsWhat makes Kindergarten Teacher Cindy Jackson, who's retiring this June, so amazing at what she does? Well, her kindergarten class says it's because she's Teacher Cool. "I like her because she's nice," notes Athena Riordan, a member of Jackson's kindergarten class. "She gets us toys, so we can play. Pretends to be Teacher Cool." What has and will always make Jackson so indelible for everyone who knows her, is that she's an experienced professional who can truly help her students grow, while also bringing joy to every situation. Jackson, who has...
Portland Tribune

Sunset teen co-founds mental health nonprofit Project Lotus

Aaron Li, a high school senior in Beaverton, co-founded Project Lotus pre-pandemic. Now, its reach is nationwide.Back in 2020, Sunset High School senior Aaron Li and a couple friends had an idea that soon evolved into a nationwide nonprofit organization. Project Lotus is an initiative to de-stigmatize mental health in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, the 17-year-old says. "We're trying to get people to have open, honest conversations about their own mental health with those around them," he said, "because that's crucial to help maintain your own mental health and pushing the mental health movement forward." The front...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Macalester College#Oregon State University#Valedictorians#Salutatorian#Highschool#Education#Newberg High School
Portland Tribune

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment in Oregon schools

Disabled students also see discipline inequities in the statewide public school system.For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Legislative changes in 2013 and 2015 regarding school discipline policies were intended to move Oregon schools from a zero-tolerance approach to one that aims to be proactive and preventative. The goal was to incorporate evidence-based policies and reduce student suspensions and expulsions. Despite reform efforts, the state is still grappling with how to make its system more equitable. School discipline...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

MSWCD seeks directors

Leadership opportunity with the Marion Soil and Water Conservation DistrictThe Marion Soil and Water Conservation District has six director positions up for election in 2022: four zone directors and two at-large. Interested community members who meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to file the requisite forms between July 21 and August 30, 2022. Terms begin in January, 2023. Marion SWCD officials describe its directors as a part of a diverse and collaborative team, where board and staff value the roles, perspectives, and expertise each member brings to the table. Directors gain experience in local government and leadership that can translate...
MARION, OR
Gresham Outlook

Legacy Mount Hood uses futuristic tech for safer operations

East County patients thankful for surgical robots that treat with less pain, shorter hospital stays A futuristic, safer surgical system is turning heads nationally and positively impacting East Multnomah County patients at a health center laser focused on being a center for community care. At Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, teams are using a pair of Da Vinci Surgical Robots to create better outcomes for patients and getting them home faster and healthier to loved ones. Like a 40-year-old Gresham woman whose gastroenterologist discovered a cancerous polyp was the source of her bleeding. In the week after her...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

LETTERS: Two perspectives on need in Washington County

The Times publishes reader perspectives in the form of letters to the editor every Thursday. Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.
thereflector.com

Clark College breaks ground on north county campus

A former north Clark County dairy farm will finally make a transition from producing milk to minting college graduates, as officials broke ground on Clark College at Boschma Farms on June 1. At an event at the site in Ridgefield to the east of Interstate 5, dozens gathered to celebrate...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

A return to a history we'll want to remember

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center emerges from the pandemic to slate three events this summer McMINNVILLE — As the world emerges from a historic pandemic, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is slowly returning to normal operations and beginning to offer events that will remind us of the positive aspects of history. Over the course of four weeks, the facility at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane will hold a trio of events sure to delight those with a penchant for history. First off is a June 25 event called Hay Day/Play Day where attendees can witness live haying demonstrations and participate in old-fashioned...
YAMHILL, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
Portland Tribune

News Briefs - Woodworkers donate toys to kids in crisis

Guild of Oregon Woodworkers make donation to Gresham Police; Gresham History Museum shows off town's first TV. A group of talented woodworkers donated a series of handcrafted toys to local law enforcement to be passed out to any children experiencing traumatic situations. David Wiper and the Guild of Oregon Woodworkers...
Portland Tribune

It's Fleet Week! Let the sailors' fun begin

After two years of no big Rose Festival, much fun returns, including the arrival of Navy ships to Willamette River port.The Rose Festival has returned after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the things returning for the first time since 2019 is the presence of ships from the U.S. Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and all the sailors who come ashore for some fun of all kinds. The ships started arriving Wednesday. Pamplin Media Group photographer Jaime Valdez was there to greet some of the ships with his camera, and captured some images. More ships were expected to make port this week. The ships are expected to be in Portland until Monday, June 13. For more information, including to register for tours of ships, see www.rosefestival.org/events/2022/fleet-week. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
Portland Tribune

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.
Portland Tribune

West Linn to adopt middle housing code amendments June 13

The city is considering proposals similar to those of neighboring communities. At its meeting June 13, the West Linn City Council is set to adopt code amendments to comply with Oregon's House Bill 2001, also known as the "housing choices bill." Like several other jurisdictions in the area, West Linn...
osubeavers.com

Game Time Change Announced For Oregon State-Auburn Opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The NCAA Super Regional opening-game between Oregon State and Auburn Saturday night has been changed to a 7 p.m. PT start, it was announced Wednesday. Game two of the super regional is also slated for 7 p.m. Game three's first pitch, if necessary, has yet to be determined.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Wild west may settle partisan power in Salem

Many seats are in solidly Republican or solidly Democratic regions, but some could be up for grabs. In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the Capitol is...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy