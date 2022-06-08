ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 8 letters to the editor

Thrift store sales benefit scout troops

To the editor:

Due to generous donations from the community and our loyal customers, the Newberg Thrift Shop has donated financial assistance to local Scout troops. We donated $1,000 to each troop the American Legion Post 57 sponsors -- Cub Scout Troop 7265, Boy Scout Troop 7265 and Girl Scout Troop 9265 -- and we also donated $1,00 to the fundraising efforts of Girl Scout Troop 9265 toward an equipment trailer. We also donated $1,000 to VFW-sponsored Boy Scout Troop 7520.

These funds will allow scouts to attend summer camps, attend leadership seminars and purchase equipment.

We encourage community members to donate to the fundraising efforts of these young people as they will be our future leaders.

If you have questions regarding the scout troops, you can contact Michael Speer at maspeer22@outlook.com and Ron Comus at roncomus66@gmail.com. Newberg Charitable Organization, Inc.

City's actions on URD vote shameless

To the editor:

I was very shocked and amazed at reading that the signature collection time for the urban renewal district vote was shortened by 13 days. How can the city make this decision of shortening a time that was told to the group to be that of the mandated timeline? Is this not a complete violation of the rights of the voting people?

To tell Mr. Rosacker that he has the set amount of time the law states of days to collect and then remove 13 days of that time line has to be a crime of the city. He had a plan in place to do the collection, with a team that had planned on the timeline. Then to come to him and say, "We are moving the goal post," is a complete violation of our rights as well.

After all the stuff the city has been through over the past years of being sued and paying off people (in some cases without cause), to do yet another wrongdoing, is a travesty! Maybe the city needs another lawsuit to make this right. Maybe the group needs to talk with the state of Oregon about this action as well.

City of Newberg, you went ahead and pulled a fast one on the county commissioners, about letting us vote on this. Then now to take away a person's right to collect is nothing short of violating the citizens of Newberg's rights.

No wonder no one wants to try and step forward to run for boards, etc., when the city is being run by just a few in whatever way suits them best.

Roger Currier, Newberg

City begins effort to install ADA ramps on Meridian Street; Newberg schools out a day earlierADA ramps under construction The city of Newberg began its effort to install American with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps on Meridian Street on May 31. R & R Contractors will build ramps on 20 corners between North Hancock Street and the Willamette & Pacific Railroad tracks. "Newberg has more than 116 miles of sidewalks used for travel to work and school, exercise and business," a release from the city said. "Monies for the work came from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery funding to create a fully accessible path from Friendsview Manor to the downtown area." School out on June 16 The Newberg School District announced recently that the last day of school in the 2021-2022 school year has been changed from June 17 to a half day on the prior Thursday. "The change is due to staff schedules because of the new federal holiday of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20," a release from the district said.
The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

