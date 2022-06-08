June 8 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and more

Thrift store sales benefit scout troops

To the editor:

Due to generous donations from the community and our loyal customers, the Newberg Thrift Shop has donated financial assistance to local Scout troops. We donated $1,000 to each troop the American Legion Post 57 sponsors -- Cub Scout Troop 7265, Boy Scout Troop 7265 and Girl Scout Troop 9265 -- and we also donated $1,00 to the fundraising efforts of Girl Scout Troop 9265 toward an equipment trailer. We also donated $1,000 to VFW-sponsored Boy Scout Troop 7520.

These funds will allow scouts to attend summer camps, attend leadership seminars and purchase equipment.

We encourage community members to donate to the fundraising efforts of these young people as they will be our future leaders.

If you have questions regarding the scout troops, you can contact Michael Speer at maspeer22@outlook.com and Ron Comus at roncomus66@gmail.com. Newberg Charitable Organization, Inc.

City's actions on URD vote shameless

To the editor:

I was very shocked and amazed at reading that the signature collection time for the urban renewal district vote was shortened by 13 days. How can the city make this decision of shortening a time that was told to the group to be that of the mandated timeline? Is this not a complete violation of the rights of the voting people?

To tell Mr. Rosacker that he has the set amount of time the law states of days to collect and then remove 13 days of that time line has to be a crime of the city. He had a plan in place to do the collection, with a team that had planned on the timeline. Then to come to him and say, "We are moving the goal post," is a complete violation of our rights as well.

After all the stuff the city has been through over the past years of being sued and paying off people (in some cases without cause), to do yet another wrongdoing, is a travesty! Maybe the city needs another lawsuit to make this right. Maybe the group needs to talk with the state of Oregon about this action as well.

City of Newberg, you went ahead and pulled a fast one on the county commissioners, about letting us vote on this. Then now to take away a person's right to collect is nothing short of violating the citizens of Newberg's rights.

No wonder no one wants to try and step forward to run for boards, etc., when the city is being run by just a few in whatever way suits them best.

Roger Currier, Newberg

