Newberg, OR

June 8 community briefs

By Pamplin Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FPKz_0g3zBdTu00 City begins effort to install ADA ramps on Meridian Street; Newberg schools out a day earlier

ADA ramps under construction

The city of Newberg began its effort to install American with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps on Meridian Street on May 31. R & R Contractors will build ramps on 20 corners between North Hancock Street and the Willamette & Pacific Railroad tracks.

"Newberg has more than 116 miles of sidewalks used for travel to work and school, exercise and business," a release from the city said. "Monies for the work came from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery funding to create a fully accessible path from Friendsview Manor to the downtown area."

School out on June 16

The Newberg School District announced recently that the last day of school in the 2021-2022 school year has been changed from June 17 to a half day on the prior Thursday.

"The change is due to staff schedules because of the new federal holiday of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20," a release from the district said.

The Newberg Graphic

June 8 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and moreThrift store sales benefit scout troops To the editor: Due to generous donations from the community and our loyal customers, the Newberg Thrift Shop has donated financial assistance to local Scout troops. We donated $1,000 to each troop the American Legion Post 57 sponsors -- Cub Scout Troop 7265, Boy Scout Troop 7265 and Girl Scout Troop 9265 -- and we also donated $1,00 to the fundraising efforts of Girl Scout Troop 9265 toward an equipment trailer. We also donated $1,000 to VFW-sponsored Boy Scout Troop 7520....
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Four positions on council will be up for grabs come November

City taking applications for three council spots and mayoral position until Aug. 19 deadline Do you envision a place in city government? The city of Newberg is letting people know that four positions on the City Council will be up for grabs come the general election on Nov. 8. The terms of mayor and representatives of District 2, 4 and 6 will expire at year's end. Whether incumbents Rick Rogers (mayor, at-large position) and councilors Jefferson Mildenberger (District 4) and Stephanie Findley (District 6) intend to seek an additional term of office remains to be seen. The District 2 position,...
The Newberg Graphic

PCC's Newberg Center will reopen for in-person learning

Closed for two years due to the pandemic, education facility will open its doors June 14. Portland Community College's local facility will soon reopen after a long closure due to the pandemic. "Although Newberg Center continued to offer classes online during the past two years, we also heard from members in the community how much they missed the opportunity to take classes face-to-face," Director Lynn Montoya Quinn said in a release. "We've missed our community too, and look forward to reconnecting and welcoming everyone back this summer." Enrollment is now open for summer classes at the facility at 135 Werth...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

A return to a history we'll want to remember

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center emerges from the pandemic to slate three events this summer McMINNVILLE — As the world emerges from a historic pandemic, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is slowly returning to normal operations and beginning to offer events that will remind us of the positive aspects of history. Over the course of four weeks, the facility at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane will hold a trio of events sure to delight those with a penchant for history. First off is a June 25 event called Hay Day/Play Day where attendees can witness live haying demonstrations and participate in old-fashioned...
YAMHILL, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Redistricting roils legislative races east of the Cascades

The 2022 races for the Oregon Legislature will determine the mix of lawmakers the next governor will deal with for the next two years. In Oregon politics, the Cascades have served as a political firewall for the past decade. Democrats and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature would slug it out in the Portland suburbs, along the coast, spots in the Willamette Valley, and the timberlands of the southwest. But east of the mountains was rock-solid red Republican. Any state lawmaker from The Dalles, Bend and Klamath Falls and east more than 250 miles to Hermiston, Pendleton, the Wallowas, Baker City,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

A student of history making history

Newberg's Alaina Voeller wins the eighth-grade category of the national DAR historical essay contestA Newberg student of history has made history of her own by winning a prestigious competition. Her younger sister didn't fare too bad either. Alaina Voeller, a student at Country Faith Christian Academy, recently won the eighth-grade category of the American History Essay Contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Sister Ainsley brought home second-place honors in the competition for sixth-grade students as well. Both Voellers advanced to the national competition via a contest held by the Yamhill Chapter of the DAR in January. The...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

NHS chooses seven valedictorians, one salutatorian

Overcoming three abnormal school years, academic achievers will be first to receive diplomas June 10. Despite experiencing three abnormal and challenging school years due to the pandemic, seven valedictorians and one salutatorian will graduate from Newberg High School on Friday, June 10. Aiden Gray, Amelia Bayha, Madeline Stone, Claire Rosenberger,...
The Newberg Graphic

School district says Wellness Center will be completed this fall

All district students will be given access to free basic medical care in the newly-purposed building. As promised, the Newberg High School Wellness Center will get its new home before classes start again in the fall. Once housed in the high school's Building J, which along with Building H will be demolished in June to create science and CTE classrooms, the Wellness Center is moving to Building K next to the school's tennis courts. The school construction bond passed in 2020 will cover the cost of Building K's renovations. The initial estimated cost was $1.3 million, but due...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Business is also a heritage worth celebrating

Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition recognizes the contributions of business to the rich history of the areaWhat would we do without barbers, auto shops, florists, bars, restaurants and other local businesses? The Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition has identified these businesses within the heritage area who have been in service for 50 years or more. The coalition recognizes them as part of its "Half Century Business Club." The first members of the club were recognized in 2016. These businesses deserve our patronage. Newberg is the largest community in the western end of the heritage area, and...
Portland Tribune

June 1 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.
The Newberg Graphic

Urban renewal referendum dead in water

Group runs out of time to gather the 1,610 signatures necessary to refer the URD plan to a vote.An effort to put to a vote adoption of an urban renewal district plan in Newberg has failed. In late April, chief petitioner William Rosacker got approval from the city to begin seeking signatures to place the plan on the November general election ballot. He was initially told the deadline to gather the signatures would be May 31, but that schedule was moved up due to a technical error by the city, apparently dooming the effort. Sue Ryan, city recorder and elections...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Peterson, Hamilton engagement

Newberg native Bailey Peterson and Julia Hamilton, of St. Louis, Missouri, will be married in a double-ring ceremony on Aug. 13 at Abbey Road Farms in Carlton.Newberg native Bailey Peterson and Julia Hamilton, of St. Louis, Missouri, will be married in a double-ring ceremony on Aug. 13 at Abbey Road Farms in Carlton. The ceremony will be officiated by Ryan Alcantara. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Bruce and Valerie Hamilton, of Sherwood. The groom-to-be's parents are Polly and Brent Peterson, of Newberg. Peterson is employed as a marketing product manager at Clever Real Estate, while Hamilton is in her fourth year of studies at Washington University School of Medicine. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Newberg Graphic

May 25 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log May 12 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Partridge Lane, North Street, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Greenleaf Drive, Stone Road and College Street. TVFR personnel responded to a miscellaneous fire on Cedar Street and three commercial fire alarms on School Street. May 13 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Franklin Street, James Street, Brutscher Street, Haworth Avenue and 11th Street in Dundee. TVFR personnel responded to a report of smoke in...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductor. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk.
The Newberg Graphic

School district, police respond to Texas school shooting

Organizations collaborate in an effort to make students, families, staff feel safer Last week's mass school shooting in Texas has rocked the nation. Knowing this, the Newberg School District is taking measures to help students, parents and staff feel safer in classrooms after a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news from Texas," Gregg Koskela, the district's communications coordinator, said in an email to local families on the evening of the shooting. "All of us grieve over this loss of life and...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
