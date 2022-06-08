June 8 community briefs

City begins effort to install ADA ramps on Meridian Street; Newberg schools out a day earlier

ADA ramps under construction

The city of Newberg began its effort to install American with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps on Meridian Street on May 31. R & R Contractors will build ramps on 20 corners between North Hancock Street and the Willamette & Pacific Railroad tracks.

"Newberg has more than 116 miles of sidewalks used for travel to work and school, exercise and business," a release from the city said. "Monies for the work came from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery funding to create a fully accessible path from Friendsview Manor to the downtown area."

School out on June 16

The Newberg School District announced recently that the last day of school in the 2021-2022 school year has been changed from June 17 to a half day on the prior Thursday.

"The change is due to staff schedules because of the new federal holiday of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20," a release from the district said.