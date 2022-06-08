Four positions on council will be up for grabs come November

City taking applications for three council spots and mayoral position until Aug. 19 deadline

Do you envision a place in city government?

The city of Newberg is letting people know that four positions on the City Council will be up for grabs come the general election on Nov. 8.

The terms of mayor and representatives of District 2, 4 and 6 will expire at year's end. Whether incumbents Rick Rogers (mayor, at-large position) and councilors Jefferson Mildenberger (District 4) and Stephanie Findley (District 6) intend to seek an additional term of office remains to be seen. The District 2 position, held by Julia Martinez Plancarte until her resignation in late March, will definitely see a new councilor.

The requirements for running for local office are few: candidates must be registered to vote in the state, they must have lived in the city for 12 months preceding the election, they must live in the district they are seeking to represent, and mayoral candidates must live within the city limits.

The city adopted new legislative districts in February and potential candidates can determine their district by visiting newbergoregon.gov/citycouncil and entering their address.

Those interested in running for office must submit the requisite documents by Aug. 19. They can either file a declaration of candidacy (SEL 101) and a petition (SEL 121) containing 25 signatures of qualified voters of the city, or they can file a SEL 101 form and pay a $25 filing fee.

The election. administered by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office in concert with the city's elections officer, is bound by state law and the requirements are codified under the city's charter.

For more information, visit newbergoregon.gov/citymanager/page/elections .

The successful candidates will be either joining or continuing on a council that oversees a city that has seen more than its fair share of challenges over the past decade. With the recent advancement of Will Worthey from interim to permanent city manager the city's top office has seen more than 10 leaders over the past decade.

The city has been the brunt of a number of lawsuits, including a successful one for racial discrimination in its hiring practices, as well as scuffles between administrative departments and personnel. The council itself has seen numerous early departures well before their terms were over, such as Plancarte, and as a result institutional memory has been wanting at times.