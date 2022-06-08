CYFS gets grant to expand program

County commissioners award the Newberg agency $50,000 to increase the capacity of its Chehalem Parenting Connection Program

A local organization received a financial boost recently in its efforts to care for youth.

Chehalem Youth and Family Services received a $50,000 grant from the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners to increase the capacity of its Chehalem Parenting Connection Program. The program, according to a release from CYFS, "provides supervised visitation for noncustodial parents to be able to spend time with the children while legal matters are in process."

The grant will allow CYFS to expand its service hours, availability of supervised visits and sliding-fee services for those who qualify.

"Children suffer when the most important people in their lives, their parents, are struggling with family disruptions such as divorce, legal disputes, domestic violence or abuse," CYFS spokeswoman Ruth Stokesbury said in the release. "Since COVID, the family courts and legal systems have been slowed, and the timely resolution of court cases has left many noncustodial parents frustrated and unable to maintain their parent/child relationship. The CYFS goal is to provide a safe and welcoming place for noncustodial parents to spend time with their children playing, reading, doing arts and crafts, and even cooking a meal together."

CYFS is recognized by the court system and Family Law Advisory Council for providing services to youth in what it termed as a "child-friendly, safe and confidential setting." Its standards are aligned with the National Supervised Visitation Network and has clear guidelines for how parents may communicate and visit with their children who have been placed in CYFS' care by the state.