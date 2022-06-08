ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

CYFS gets grant to expand program

By Gary Allen
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEmZz_0g3zBapj00 County commissioners award the Newberg agency $50,000 to increase the capacity of its Chehalem Parenting Connection Program

A local organization received a financial boost recently in its efforts to care for youth.

Chehalem Youth and Family Services received a $50,000 grant from the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners to increase the capacity of its Chehalem Parenting Connection Program. The program, according to a release from CYFS, "provides supervised visitation for noncustodial parents to be able to spend time with the children while legal matters are in process."

The grant will allow CYFS to expand its service hours, availability of supervised visits and sliding-fee services for those who qualify.

"Children suffer when the most important people in their lives, their parents, are struggling with family disruptions such as divorce, legal disputes, domestic violence or abuse," CYFS spokeswoman Ruth Stokesbury said in the release. "Since COVID, the family courts and legal systems have been slowed, and the timely resolution of court cases has left many noncustodial parents frustrated and unable to maintain their parent/child relationship. The CYFS goal is to provide a safe and welcoming place for noncustodial parents to spend time with their children playing, reading, doing arts and crafts, and even cooking a meal together."

CYFS is recognized by the court system and Family Law Advisory Council for providing services to youth in what it termed as a "child-friendly, safe and confidential setting." Its standards are aligned with the National Supervised Visitation Network and has clear guidelines for how parents may communicate and visit with their children who have been placed in CYFS' care by the state.

Comments / 0

Related
polkio.com

Polk County agencies among Salem’s recipients of 2022 Entitlement Funds

The city of Salem annually receives HOME Investment Partnerships and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salem and its local partners use these resources to implement a wide range of projects and activities to address homelessness, expand affordable housing, and provide supportive services.
KOIN 6 News

Black Resilience Fund transitions to basic income program

The Black Resilience Fund, dedicated to fostering resilience and healing by providing immediate and direct financial assistance to Black Portlanders, is restructuring from an emergency relief fund to a village building program with an income guarantee.
The Newberg Graphic

PCC's Newberg Center will reopen for in-person learning

Closed for two years due to the pandemic, education facility will open its doors June 14. Portland Community College's local facility will soon reopen after a long closure due to the pandemic. "Although Newberg Center continued to offer classes online during the past two years, we also heard from members in the community how much they missed the opportunity to take classes face-to-face," Director Lynn Montoya Quinn said in a release. "We've missed our community too, and look forward to reconnecting and welcoming everyone back this summer." Enrollment is now open for summer classes at the facility at 135 Werth...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newberg, OR
Society
City
Newberg, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Government
City
Yamhill, OR
Newberg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
County
Yamhill County, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Four positions on council will be up for grabs come November

City taking applications for three council spots and mayoral position until Aug. 19 deadline Do you envision a place in city government? The city of Newberg is letting people know that four positions on the City Council will be up for grabs come the general election on Nov. 8. The terms of mayor and representatives of District 2, 4 and 6 will expire at year's end. Whether incumbents Rick Rogers (mayor, at-large position) and councilors Jefferson Mildenberger (District 4) and Stephanie Findley (District 6) intend to seek an additional term of office remains to be seen. The District 2 position,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Cyfs
The Newberg Graphic

A return to a history we'll want to remember

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center emerges from the pandemic to slate three events this summer McMINNVILLE — As the world emerges from a historic pandemic, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is slowly returning to normal operations and beginning to offer events that will remind us of the positive aspects of history. Over the course of four weeks, the facility at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane will hold a trio of events sure to delight those with a penchant for history. First off is a June 25 event called Hay Day/Play Day where attendees can witness live haying demonstrations and participate in old-fashioned...
YAMHILL, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Vancouver City Council discusses I-5 tolls

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s locally preferred alternative — something that has been years in the making — is circulating to local agencies before it can progress to the next project phase. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement Program administrator, introduced his presentation Monday evening during a Vancouver...
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Portland Tribune

NHS chooses seven valedictorians, one salutatorian

Overcoming three abnormal school years, academic achievers will be first to receive diplomas June 10. Despite experiencing three abnormal and challenging school years due to the pandemic, seven valedictorians and one salutatorian will graduate from Newberg High School on Friday, June 10. Aiden Gray, Amelia Bayha, Madeline Stone, Claire Rosenberger,...
The Newberg Graphic

A student of history making history

Newberg's Alaina Voeller wins the eighth-grade category of the national DAR historical essay contestA Newberg student of history has made history of her own by winning a prestigious competition. Her younger sister didn't fare too bad either. Alaina Voeller, a student at Country Faith Christian Academy, recently won the eighth-grade category of the American History Essay Contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Sister Ainsley brought home second-place honors in the competition for sixth-grade students as well. Both Voellers advanced to the national competition via a contest held by the Yamhill Chapter of the DAR in January. The...
NEWBERG, OR
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
The Newberg Graphic

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Redistricting roils legislative races east of the Cascades

The 2022 races for the Oregon Legislature will determine the mix of lawmakers the next governor will deal with for the next two years. In Oregon politics, the Cascades have served as a political firewall for the past decade. Democrats and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature would slug it out in the Portland suburbs, along the coast, spots in the Willamette Valley, and the timberlands of the southwest. But east of the mountains was rock-solid red Republican. Any state lawmaker from The Dalles, Bend and Klamath Falls and east more than 250 miles to Hermiston, Pendleton, the Wallowas, Baker City,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
236
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy