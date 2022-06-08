ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Six members of Special Olympics team go missing in Florida, police say

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
 2 days ago

Six members of a Special Olympics delegation from Haiti have gone missing in Florida , said police officials.

They were a part of the soccer team in the Special Olympics USA Games tournament taking place in Orlando .

The Osceola County sheriff’s office said in a release on Monday that all six members turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings before they went missing.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the release.

The members were identified as Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18. All were a part of the Games, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners,” the release from the sheriff’s office said.

The members were reportedly last seen at around 2.30pm local time on Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee city.

“The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with an intellectual disability,” the Special Olympics said in a statement published on its website.

“The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

The Special Olympics began on Sunday and have seen more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from the US and Caribbean nations come to Orlando and other nearby areas for the event.

The Games will continue till 12 June.

Des Reese
2d ago

Some of ya'll commenting on here sure are letting your true colors show...no worries though we see you for what you are, but by all means go on ahead and broadcast it😂🤦‍♀️

sims31
2d ago

All these comments claiming there are so many racists on this thread...man a dictionary would really come in handy. If they had met foul play then their room keys wouldn't have been turned in (also making it convenient for housekeeping to find their belonging & help with the oh no scenario) It sounds like these men planned this to either have an extended vacation or to stay here. Florida has so many races & cultures it would be very easily to blend in.

Marlene Collis
2d ago

absolutely. more then likely have relatives here that are helping them out. Should be caught and deported and family charged and if they are here on visa then they also should be deported. Criminals should be treated like criminals. won't stop until we start holding folks accountable for their actions.

