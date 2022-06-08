ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Andrew Garfield opens up about Amazing Spider-Man struggles that left him ‘heartbroken’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qs09A_0g3zBTbW00

Andrew Garfield has explained why he thinks he struggled so much with the Amazing Spider-Man films.

The actor, who previously said the experience left him “heartbroken”, addressed his time as the web-slinging superhero during a new interview with Zendaya .

Speaking during Variety ’s “Actors on Actors” series, Garfield said: “I think both you and I have gotten to a very privileged position where we get to decide, and we get to have agency and choose. And I find it important for myself to go, ‘What am I called to?’”

He continued: “For someone like you, who got attention very young and it’s persisted, this is a really interesting thing, because obviously everyone is famous in their lives right now through social media.

“But where you live is very specific: you have to deal with a lot of people’s projections. You have to deal with a lot of people having an idea of who you are without actually knowing who you are.”

Garfield, 38, then suggested that he was too young to be cast as Spider-Man, telling Zendaya: “When I did my first Spider-Man film, I was your age – 25, 26. And I wasn’t ready, man. I was like, ‘I need to back off, because I don’t know who I am yet. And my prefrontal cortex is still forming.’”

The British actor played the character in the 2012 and 2014 films. In 2021, he returned for a small but pivotal role in Spider-Man: No Way Home , which he co-starred in alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YML70_0g3zBTbW00

Speaking about his Amazing Spider-Man experiences in 2016 , Garfield said: “There’s something about being that young in that kind of machinery that I think is really dangerous. I was still young enough to struggle with the value system, I suppose, of corporate America... I found that really, really tricky.”

Elaborating, he continued; “I signed up to serve the story and to serve this incredible character that I’ve been dressing as since I was three, and then it gets compromised and it breaks your heart. I got heartbroken a little bit.”

Comments / 0

Related
Floor8

Zendaya shares intimate photo for boyfriend Tom Holland's birthday

International superstar Zendaya - who recently shared the screen with Anne Hathaway for a new Bulgari campaign - gushed over her Spider-Man co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland in a sweet birthday message shared on Wednesday. To celebrate the Uncharted actor turning 26, the gorgeous Zendaya posted a black and white...
Glamour

Elizabeth Olsen Admits She’s No Longer Close Friends With Chris Evans in Hilarious New Video

Elizabeth Olsen may be the most honest woman in Hollywood—or, at least, the Marvel Universe. Olsen was recently tasked with completing Vanity Fair's lie detector test, and her answers were refreshingly off the cuff. Unlike Andrew Garfield, who lied to everyone about appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, I actually believe Olsen when she says she doesn't know John Krasinski—an actor whom she shared a scene with in her latest film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amazing Spider Man#Movies#Celebrities#Film Star#British
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
The Independent

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian she would become ‘obsessed’ with him in exactly four months

Kim Kardashian has opened about the start of her relationship with Pete Davidson and how he predicted she’d become “obsessed” with him in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.During the new episode, which aired on Thursday 9 June, the 41-year-old reality star was on her plane to her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, as Davidson sent her one of her favourite snacks, Dibs bite sized ice cream, for her trip.From there, she went on to discuss the timeline of her relationship, in an on-camera interview, noting how Davidson told her that she was going to become “obsessed” with him in a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Distractify

Winona Ryder Says She Was "Embarrassingly Dramatic" After Johnny Depp Breakup

We’ll always have a special place in our hearts for Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder's love story. The A-list pair weren't just love interests in the classic movie Edward Scissorhands. They dated in real life, too. In fact, they appeared to be soul mates in the public eye. But behind closed doors, they apparently weren't as compatible.
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy