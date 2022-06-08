ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island: Davide picks Gemma in first recoupling of series

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ro6e_0g3zBSin00

The first recoupling of this year's Love Island took place on Tuesday evening.

After arriving in the villa shortly after his fellow contestants, Davide Sanclimenti was tasked with stealing one girl away from their man.

He spent much of last night's episode chatting up the islanders, before eventually revealing he wanted to couple up with Gemma Owen .

“There's not just attraction - yes, she's a stunning girl - I felt we had a really good time and I'd like to know here more,” Davide explained.

“The girl I'd like to couple up with is... Gemma.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star reveals surprise physical transformation

Married At First Sight Australia star Matt Ridley has revealed that he's undergone a transformation, as he now has a rather different looking smile. Matt, who took part in this year's series of the reality show, has received some intensive dental work, with his teeth now looking much whiter and more even.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Where the ‘Love Island USA’ Couples Stand Post-Finale: Who’s Together and Who’s Still Single?

Was there love after the island? Following the finale of the third season of Love Island on Sunday, August 15, the Islanders departed the island villa and their televised vacation to settle back into normal life — without or without their final coupled-up partner. During the last episode of the summer, it was announced that Olivia Kaiser and Korey […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Mark Reveals Some Harsh Truths About Lindsey at the 'Married at First Sight' Season 14 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Every couple — except for Alyssa and Chris, who broke up well before Decision Day — opted to stay together on Married at First Sight Season 14 when the time came. However, in an exclusive clip ahead of the May 25, 2022 reunion episode, Mark reveals some harsh truths about Lindsey and bullying that could point to what led to their downfall after Decision Day despite their willingness to remain together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders
Daily Mail

Erin Jayne Plummer's bittersweet last Instagram post: TV infomercial host said it was 'so good to travel again' during a work trip to New Zealand just weeks before her 'sudden' death

Erin Jayne Plummer's final Instagram post showed the popular TV presenter enjoying work and travel after two years of Covid restrictions. The Studio 10 and TVSN infomercial host shared several photos on April 22 of herself with a television sales team on set in Auckland, New Zealand. Erin, who died...
TRAVEL
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Jennifer Aydin's Marriage to Bill Aydin

Jennifer Aydin is sharing her gratitude for husband Bill Aydin on his birthday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member penned a heartfelt message dedicated to her spouse in honor of his special day. On June 2, Jennifer took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, sharing a picture of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Matt James Sees Marriage With Rachael Kirkconnell In Their Future

Former Bachelor star Matt James definitely sees a future with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell. Even though they briefly separated following their engagement at the end of Season 25, they were soon reunited and are still talking about an eventual marriage. In a recent interview with E! News to discuss his new book, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, […] The post The Bachelor Alum Matt James Sees Marriage With Rachael Kirkconnell In Their Future appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Another blow for Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer as she catches Covid for a second time just days after boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after her boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her. The former teaching assistant, 28, revealed during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday that she'd tested positive to the virus for a second time. 'Hey, guys. I'm really sick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Reacts to Ex-Husband's Matt's Falling out With Son Zach

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is "sad" after watching her son Zach Roloff's recent feud with his father and her ex-husband Matt Roloff. As the back-and-forth rift played out off-screen but still in the public spotlight earlier this month following Matt's decision to sell off part of Roloff Farms and his comments that sons Zach and Jeremy showed no interest in buying the property, Roloff opened up the falling out, admitting that it has been "hard" to watch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Frank Catania Says That Dolores Catania’s New Boyfriend Paul Connell “Has A Little Bit Of An Issue With Me”

No one was surprised when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania  finally broke up with her boyfriend, Dr. David Principe. I was more shocked by long-time friend Teresa Giudice not inviting Dolores to her and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ engagement party. Last season, the RHONJ cast shaded Dolores because David bought her a car […] The post Frank Catania Says That Dolores Catania’s New Boyfriend Paul Connell “Has A Little Bit Of An Issue With Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Latest Post With Daughter Grace Nails The Struggle of Taking Pictures with Toddlers on Vacation

Taking pictures is not on the list of things 1-year-old Grace Warrior wants to do today. Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell took their daughter on vacation, and naturally, they wanted to capture the moment on camera. After all, this toddler is one photogenic little girl! But the beautiful water views are just so distracting for Grace (can’t blame her!), and Irwin posts the results of their hilarious family selfies on Instagram today.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Welcomes First Baby

The Married at First Sight family continues to grow. The latest addition comes courtesy of Season 11 stars Woody and Amani Randall. They welcomed a baby boy on June 3. They named their son Reign Randall, the couple told PEOPLE. "It's still pretty early but we think he may look...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy