Love Island: Davide picks Gemma in first recoupling of series

The first recoupling of this year's Love Island took place on Tuesday evening.

After arriving in the villa shortly after his fellow contestants, Davide Sanclimenti was tasked with stealing one girl away from their man.

He spent much of last night's episode chatting up the islanders, before eventually revealing he wanted to couple up with Gemma Owen .

“There's not just attraction - yes, she's a stunning girl - I felt we had a really good time and I'd like to know here more,” Davide explained.

“The girl I'd like to couple up with is... Gemma.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.