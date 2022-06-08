A return to a history we'll want to remember

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center emerges from the pandemic to slate three events this summer

McMINNVILLE — As the world emerges from a historic pandemic, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is slowly returning to normal operations and beginning to offer events that will remind us of the positive aspects of history.

Over the course of four weeks, the facility at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane will hold a trio of events sure to delight those with a penchant for history. First off is a June 25 event called Hay Day/Play Day where attendees can witness live haying demonstrations and participate in old-fashioned games like sack races, three-legged races and hoop-rolling competitions. There are kids' activities to boot, as well as antique equipment displays and live music from 1:30 to 3 p.m. by the Second Winds Community Band.

"A big part of harvesting season back in the early 1900s was collaboration with neighbors and often the very young children would gather and play games together while the adults and older siblings worked," Moira Cleary, YVHC programs and events manager for the Yamhill County Historical Society, said a release. "Games such as hoop rolling, spoon races and catch were very popular. We decided to add the games aspect to our Hay Day event this year to truly capture what hay harvesting season in the early 1900s was like."

The event is slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., admission is $5 per vehicle and more information is available at 503-472-2842.

On July 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the center will host the Artisans Outdoor Market, which will feature handcrafted items, art, jewelry, hot dogs, root beer floats, live music from 1 to 3 p.m., and more. Admission is free. Vendors can call 503-434-2189 for more information. For general information, call 503-434-0490 or email events@yamhillcountyhistory.org.

On July 19 the YVHC will host "Secrets of the Past," where local historians Kory Knutz and Barbara Mitchell will speak on 'Tales of the Flying M & Travels on the Trask River Road' from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, the Trask River Wagon Toll Road was the primary way to travel to Tillamook on the Oregon coast.

"Starting in the town of Yamhill, the 'road' climbed the steep mountains of the coast range to the tiny town of Fairdale (near today's Flying M Ranch), where travelers rested their heads for the night before embarking on the steep, 10-hour descent to the Trask River and into Tillamook proper," Cleary said. "Come here Barbara Mitchell and Kory Knutz share stories of the history of this road, the Flying M Ranch and the connection between Yamhill and the coast at the turn of the last century.

The program is free for historical society members; $5 for guest. Call 503-472-2842 for more information.