Newberg, OR

June 8 outstanding warrants

By Pamplin Media Group
 2 days ago
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdBwQ_0g3zAtOV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imFc5_0g3zAtOV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImBaj_0g3zAtOV00

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

June 8

Joseph Adam Sorenson, 30, is wanted on a probation violation for menacing.

Javier Torres Soto, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Modesto Anselmo Soto Benitez, 27, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

KC Ray Sparks, 37, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) to face a charge of third-degree theft.

Logan Shawn Sparks, 43, is wanted on an FTA for contempt.

Elijah Robert Spencer, 28, is wanted on a warrant for reckless driving.

Jason Lee Stacey, 50, is wanted on an FTA for unlawful possession of meth.

Russell William Stahl, 49, is wanted on an FTA for contempt.

James P. Stanaford, 44, is wanted on a warrant for criminal driving while suspended and failure to appear on a citation.

Ethan Dunbar St. Clair, 21, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

Brandon Ann Stears, 61, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree criminal trespass.

Joshua Lee Steele, 34, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree criminal mischief.

Jaime Renee Steenburgh, 26, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Devon James Steiger, 32, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Austin Parker Stepp, 26, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Jeffery Paul Stewart, 53, is wanted on a warrant for contempt.

Frank Lynn Stillwell II, 52, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Joshua Dwight Hudson Stinson, 36, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Beverly Ophelia Stockton, 57, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for selling marijuana.

Nick James Storm, 38, is wanted on an FTA for negotiating a bad check.

Darrin Blaine Wilson, 39, is wanted on an FTA for unauthorized use of a vehicle and felon in possession of a weapon.

Nicole Danielle Comaianni, 42, was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

Steven Wayne Fire Jr., 42, was arrested for violating a release agreement on an arrest for strangulation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Ramon Allen Martin, 44, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree theft.

