PCC's Newberg Center will reopen for in-person learning

Closed for two years due to the pandemic, education facility will open its doors June 14.

Portland Community College's local facility will soon reopen after a long closure due to the pandemic.

"Although Newberg Center continued to offer classes online during the past two years, we also heard from members in the community how much they missed the opportunity to take classes face-to-face," Director Lynn Montoya Quinn said in a release. "We've missed our community too, and look forward to reconnecting and welcoming everyone back this summer."

Enrollment is now open for summer classes at the facility at 135 Werth Blvd. Beginning June 27, the school will offer eight in-person classes and four online, including for-credit art and literature classes as well as college prep and introductory classes in math, writing and geography. A list of the classes, available at https://bit.ly/3mafjGI, includes Introduction to Cultural Anthropology, Drawing 1 and 2, Introduction to Photography, Introduction to Literature (poetry), Physical Science (astronomy), Human Geography, Western Civilization: Ancient to Medieval, Intermediate Algebra, Precalculus 1, Psychology and Human Relations and College Composition.

The center's doors officially reopen on June 14, two weeks before classes begin.

To enroll and register for classes, visit pcc.edu/enroll.