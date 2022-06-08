ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCC's Newberg Center will reopen for in-person learning

By Gary Allen
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipbSe_0g3zAqkK00 Closed for two years due to the pandemic, education facility will open its doors June 14.

Portland Community College's local facility will soon reopen after a long closure due to the pandemic.

"Although Newberg Center continued to offer classes online during the past two years, we also heard from members in the community how much they missed the opportunity to take classes face-to-face," Director Lynn Montoya Quinn said in a release. "We've missed our community too, and look forward to reconnecting and welcoming everyone back this summer."

Enrollment is now open for summer classes at the facility at 135 Werth Blvd. Beginning June 27, the school will offer eight in-person classes and four online, including for-credit art and literature classes as well as college prep and introductory classes in math, writing and geography. A list of the classes, available at https://bit.ly/3mafjGI, includes Introduction to Cultural Anthropology, Drawing 1 and 2, Introduction to Photography, Introduction to Literature (poetry), Physical Science (astronomy), Human Geography, Western Civilization: Ancient to Medieval, Intermediate Algebra, Precalculus 1, Psychology and Human Relations and College Composition.

The center's doors officially reopen on June 14, two weeks before classes begin.

To enroll and register for classes, visit pcc.edu/enroll.

Four positions on council will be up for grabs come November

City taking applications for three council spots and mayoral position until Aug. 19 deadline Do you envision a place in city government? The city of Newberg is letting people know that four positions on the City Council will be up for grabs come the general election on Nov. 8. The terms of mayor and representatives of District 2, 4 and 6 will expire at year's end. Whether incumbents Rick Rogers (mayor, at-large position) and councilors Jefferson Mildenberger (District 4) and Stephanie Findley (District 6) intend to seek an additional term of office remains to be seen. The District 2 position,...
The Newberg Graphic

Business is also a heritage worth celebrating

Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition recognizes the contributions of business to the rich history of the areaWhat would we do without barbers, auto shops, florists, bars, restaurants and other local businesses? The Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition has identified these businesses within the heritage area who have been in service for 50 years or more. The coalition recognizes them as part of its "Half Century Business Club." The first members of the club were recognized in 2016. These businesses deserve our patronage. Newberg is the largest community in the western end of the heritage area, and...
The Newberg Graphic

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Newberg Graphic

June 1 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and moreCriticism of one's actions is not 'cancel culture' To the editor: In the May 14 issue of this newspaper, Newberg school board vice-chairman Brian Shannon dismissed questions about the new controversial superintendent pick by saying they were "cancel culture." He likes this phrase and I want to point out that it is a meaningless term that does nothing but side-step criticism. What do we mean when we say "cancel culture?" Mr. Shannon would likely agree that it means a particular group of people protesting what someone else...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Ralph Brown made things better while he was here

The Forest Grove man will be remembered for his grace and service to his community. Ralph Brown lived an "extraordinary life of love and service." Of all the platitudes that appeared on social media last weekend honoring Brown — mayor, educator, school board member and booster club president, but most significantly husband, father, grandfather and friend — that was the one that resonated the most, the one that seemed to fit him best.
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Urban renewal referendum dead in water

Group runs out of time to gather the 1,610 signatures necessary to refer the URD plan to a vote.An effort to put to a vote adoption of an urban renewal district plan in Newberg has failed. In late April, chief petitioner William Rosacker got approval from the city to begin seeking signatures to place the plan on the November general election ballot. He was initially told the deadline to gather the signatures would be May 31, but that schedule was moved up due to a technical error by the city, apparently dooming the effort. Sue Ryan, city recorder and elections...
NEWBERG, OR
