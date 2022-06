The Minnesota Twins host the New York Yankees for the rubber match of the series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Twins prediction and pick. After the Yankees dominated Game 1, the Twins dominated Game 2 and forced a rubber match against the top team in the MLB. Chris Archer pitched very well against the Yankees and earned his first win of the season. Nestor Cortes finally had a bad outing which was really the first of the season for him. Both of these teams are elite, so anything can happen when these two teams meet. Maybe this game will be closer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO