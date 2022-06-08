ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Matt Reynolds: Homers, drives in four runs

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI during Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Diamondbacks. The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

Reds beat pitcher Lucas Sims in salary arbitration

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pitcher Lucas Sims lost to the Cincinnati Reds in salary arbitration on Thursday and will get $1.2 million instead of his $1.6 million request, leaving clubs with a 7-3 advantage in decisions with five cases remaining. Margaret Brogan, Robert Herzog and Jeanne Vonhof issued the decision,...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Slugs eighth homer

Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds. Smith took Tyler Mahle yard in the fifth inning to record his eighth home run of the season. He's homered five times in his last 16 games, also racking up 11 RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Overall, Smith has maintained a .210/.295/.381 line across 200 plate appearances on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Swipes fifth bag

Friedl went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Friedl drew his second consecutive start in the absence of Nick Senzel (back) and has led off on both occasions. His time in the majors could be short-lived -- Friedl was called up when Mike Moustakas hit COVID-19 injured list -- though that could depend on whether Senzel or Albert Almora (shoulder) requires a stint on the injured list. Friedl is hitting only .197 across 85 plate appearances on the season, though he has five stolen bases without being caught and has also tallied 11 runs scored.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: On base three times Wednesday

Witt went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Blue Jays. Witt had gone 2-for-33 in nine games since his previous multi-hit effort before snapping the skid Wednesday. The infielder has shown some flashes in his first big-league campaign, but his .221/.269/.417 slash line isn't all that impressive. He's added seven home runs, eight stolen bases, 28 RBI and 29 runs scored through 291 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Blows save against Arizona

Santillan (0-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Santillan entered the game in the ninth inning in a save situation, but he unraveled by retiring just two of the six batters he faced. While he has served as Cincinnati's closer of late, Santillan has allowed at least one earned run in each of his last three appearances while allowing eight hits and three walks across just 2.1 frames in that span. Art Warren or Alexis Diaz could start to earn more work in the ninth inning if Santillan's struggles continue.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers in return

Muncy went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox. Muncy was activated from the injured list Thursday, and he began his productive day with a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. He added a three-run home run in the following frame, tallying his fourth long ball of the campaign. Muncy is hitting just .159/.329/.297 across 173 plate appearances on the season, though it's possible he finds his stride at the dish after having some additional time to get healthy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Punches out 10

Mahle allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Mahle struck out double-digit batters in a game for the first time this season, which he backed with 16 swinging strikes across 105 total pitches. He turned in his third consecutive quality start and has allowed only four earned runs across his last 18.2 frames in that span. Despite the strong stretch, Mahle still has a 5.07 ERA with a 74:30 K:BB across 65.2 innings on the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks seventh homer

Albies went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics. Albies did the majority of his damage with a three-run shot in the seventh inning. He now has seven homers on the campaign, though this was his first since April 23. In 161 at-bats between going yard, Albies has slugged just .317. Despite the power outage, Albies has scored 32 runs, tallied 28 RBI and swiped three bags while hitting .248 across 245 plate appearances on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Only lasts three innings

Anderson allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across three innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Anderson surrendered one earned run through three innings, but he allowed the first four batters he faced in the fourth frame to reach base to sour his outing. He didn't allow a home run, though he was uncharacteristically wild as he had allowed only six walks across 55.2 innings on the season entering Thursday's start. The outing also snapped a 20-frame scoreless stretch for Anderson, though he still owns a strong 3.07 ERA on the campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Senzel will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a back injury as Albert Almora draws the start in center field and will bat eighth Thursday. Manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that Senzel had his back examined Thursday and he could miss a day or a few.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Four hits including homer

Stott went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three runs in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Brewers. Stott launched a two-run homer off Adrian Houser in the top of the third before later adding a double, two singles and scoring two more runs. The home run was his third of the season, all of which have come in the last five games. Since the beginning of June, Stott has gone 9-for-23 with three long balls, eight RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over six contests. With Johan Camargo (knee) on the 10-day injured list, Stott will continue to have a shot to showcase his skills on a daily basis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

