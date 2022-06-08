ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Quickly ties game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Cubs. Both teams opened their...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia on Braves' bench Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Jared Koenig and the Oakland Athletics. Heredia went 1-for-2 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics, but he's on the bench for Wednesday's game. Adam Duvall (triceps) is back in left field in place of Heredia and batting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Mets lose two to injuries in loss against Padres

EditorsNote: Changed to “more tests were being done...” in 2nd second graf; Changed to “Walker” in 10th graf; Changed to “a 0-for-15” in 11th graf; added “host” in lede;. Yu Darvish blanked the weakened New York Mets on two hits over seven...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

San Francisco Giants send struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A, acquire Austin Wynns from Philadelphia Phillies

The San Francisco Giants optioned struggling catcher Joey Bart to Triple-A Sacramento and acquired catcher Austin Wynns from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Bart, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, is hitting just .156 and has an OPS of .596 with 49 strikeouts in 108 plate appearances in his first chance to take over for former MVP and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey, who retired after last season. Bart has hit four home runs this season with seven RBIs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez on Rays' bench Thursday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ramirez started at designated hitter Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Randy Arozarena is on DH duty and cleanup work Thursday while Manuel Margot moves over to left field and bats second. Brett Phillips is entering the lineup to play right field and bat sixth. Kevin Kiermaier is in center field and batting leadoff.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Next start uncertain

Hendricks isn't listed among the Cubs' probable starters for Friday's or Saturday's games against the Yankees, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The Cubs have already given Hendricks some extra rest coming off his last start June 1, and it's unclear if he'll being taking the ball this weekend in New York. Chicago has yet to list a starter for Sunday, but Marcus Stroman will also be in the mix to pitch given his outing Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather. One or both of Hendricks and Stroman will have to wait until next week before retaking the mound.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Max Muncy powers Dodgers to series win over White Sox

Max Muncy homered and drove in five runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers withstood a ninth-inning rally to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-9 in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Thursday. Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs while Gavin Lux went 4-for-4 with...
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers' Yency Almonte: Pitching well this season

Almonte tossed a perfect inning against the White Sox on Wednesday, notching two strikeouts and earning a hold. Almonte made quick work of Chicago in the seventh frame, needing 13 pitches to retire the side while striking out the final two batters in the inning. The right-hander picked up his second hold of the season as a result of the strong outing. Almonte has been excellent since being called up in mid-May, posting a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 14 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks seventh homer

Albies went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics. Albies did the majority of his damage with a three-run shot in the seventh inning. He now has seven homers on the campaign, though this was his first since April 23. In 161 at-bats between going yard, Albies has slugged just .317. Despite the power outage, Albies has scored 32 runs, tallied 28 RBI and swiped three bags while hitting .248 across 245 plate appearances on the season.
ATLANTA, GA

