Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Clubs sixth homer

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mancini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Cubs. Mancini went back-to-back with...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

Taylor Walls' 3-run walk-off HR in 10th lifts Rays past Cardinals

EditorsNote: Changed to “fly ball” in third graf; Reworded info about Molina and Bader in sixth graf; changed to “National League opponents” in 10th graf;. Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls stroked a three-run, walk-off homer with two outs in the 10th inning as the Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Tuesday night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez on Rays' bench Thursday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ramirez started at designated hitter Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Randy Arozarena is on DH duty and cleanup work Thursday while Manuel Margot moves over to left field and bats second. Brett Phillips is entering the lineup to play right field and bat sixth. Kevin Kiermaier is in center field and batting leadoff.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Slugs eighth homer

Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds. Smith took Tyler Mahle yard in the fifth inning to record his eighth home run of the season. He's homered five times in his last 16 games, also racking up 11 RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Overall, Smith has maintained a .210/.295/.381 line across 200 plate appearances on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Max Muncy powers Dodgers to series win over White Sox

Max Muncy homered and drove in five runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers withstood a ninth-inning rally to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-9 in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Thursday. Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs while Gavin Lux went 4-for-4 with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
#Orioles#Cubs#Rbi
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Giants beat Rockies in 10 on Blackmon's fielding error

SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford popped out. Luis González followed with a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez (1-3) that eluded Blackmon — who had earlier thrown a runner out at the plate — as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run.Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and Thairo Estrada added an RBI single for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks seventh homer

Albies went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics. Albies did the majority of his damage with a three-run shot in the seventh inning. He now has seven homers on the campaign, though this was his first since April 23. In 161 at-bats between going yard, Albies has slugged just .317. Despite the power outage, Albies has scored 32 runs, tallied 28 RBI and swiped three bags while hitting .248 across 245 plate appearances on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Four hits including homer

Stott went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three runs in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Brewers. Stott launched a two-run homer off Adrian Houser in the top of the third before later adding a double, two singles and scoring two more runs. The home run was his third of the season, all of which have come in the last five games. Since the beginning of June, Stott has gone 9-for-23 with three long balls, eight RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over six contests. With Johan Camargo (knee) on the 10-day injured list, Stott will continue to have a shot to showcase his skills on a daily basis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Yency Almonte: Pitching well this season

Almonte tossed a perfect inning against the White Sox on Wednesday, notching two strikeouts and earning a hold. Almonte made quick work of Chicago in the seventh frame, needing 13 pitches to retire the side while striking out the final two batters in the inning. The right-hander picked up his second hold of the season as a result of the strong outing. Almonte has been excellent since being called up in mid-May, posting a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 14 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Strikes out side in ninth

Castillo picked up the save Wednesday against Houston. He struck out three with zero hits or walks during a scoreless ninth inning. Castillo entered with a three-run lead in the ninth inning to face the bottom of the Astros' order, and he struck out the side in en route to his fourth save of the season. Paul Sewald, who has been operating as the Mariners' top closing option, pitched in the eighth inning, but he had to face Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel. Despite Castillo getting the save opportunity over Sewald, it appears that Sewald is still the go-to guy for the highest-leverage moments.
SEATTLE, WA

