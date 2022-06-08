ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Smacks homer

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Urias went 1-for-3 with a home run, a hit-by-pitch and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 4, Dodgers 0: Kopech dominant; Pollock gets revenge

Michael Kopech’s brilliant outing paved the way for a combined five-hit shutout and the White Sox’ third consecutive victory. The right-handed starter was dominant all evening, allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings while striking out eight. On the offensive end, AJ Pollock got his long-awaited revenge against his former club with a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth inning. Jake Burger immediately followed with an RBI double of his own, while Reese McGuire padded the lead not long after with a run-scoring single.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Taylor Walls' 3-run walk-off HR in 10th lifts Rays past Cardinals

EditorsNote: Changed to “fly ball” in third graf; Reworded info about Molina and Bader in sixth graf; changed to “National League opponents” in 10th graf;. Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls stroked a three-run, walk-off homer with two outs in the 10th inning as the Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Tuesday night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals activate two-time Gold Glove OF Tyler O'Neill from IL

O'Neill was off to a slow start this spring before landing on the injured list, producing an anemic .195/.256.297 slash line with just two home runs, 20 RBI and three stolen bases. A back-to-back Gold Glove Award winner, O'Neill finished eighth in last year's NL MVP voting and has the ability to add to an already stacked lineup that features the likes of the Senior Circuit's leading hitter in Paul Goldschmidt, as well as fellow six-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez on Rays' bench Thursday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ramirez started at designated hitter Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Randy Arozarena is on DH duty and cleanup work Thursday while Manuel Margot moves over to left field and bats second. Brett Phillips is entering the lineup to play right field and bat sixth. Kevin Kiermaier is in center field and batting leadoff.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Max Muncy powers Dodgers to series win over White Sox

Max Muncy homered and drove in five runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers withstood a ninth-inning rally to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-9 in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Thursday. Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs while Gavin Lux went 4-for-4 with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers in return

Muncy went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox. Muncy was activated from the injured list Thursday, and he began his productive day with a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. He added a three-run home run in the following frame, tallying his fourth long ball of the campaign. Muncy is hitting just .159/.329/.297 across 173 plate appearances on the season, though it's possible he finds his stride at the dish after having some additional time to get healthy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Smacks seventh homer

Albies went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI on Wednesday against the Athletics. Albies did the majority of his damage with a three-run shot in the seventh inning. He now has seven homers on the campaign, though this was his first since April 23. In 161 at-bats between going yard, Albies has slugged just .317. Despite the power outage, Albies has scored 32 runs, tallied 28 RBI and swiped three bags while hitting .248 across 245 plate appearances on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Smacks third homer

O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Rays. O'Neill provided all of the Cardinals' offense Wednesday. That began with a solo home run in the fourth frame, his third long ball of the season. He added a two-RBI single in the sixth inning. It's an extremely small sample, though O'Neill has recorded multiple hits in each of his two starts since returning from a stint on the injured list caused by a shoulder injury. He's still hitting just .213/.268/.331 across 142 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Four hits including homer

Stott went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three runs in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Brewers. Stott launched a two-run homer off Adrian Houser in the top of the third before later adding a double, two singles and scoring two more runs. The home run was his third of the season, all of which have come in the last five games. Since the beginning of June, Stott has gone 9-for-23 with three long balls, eight RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over six contests. With Johan Camargo (knee) on the 10-day injured list, Stott will continue to have a shot to showcase his skills on a daily basis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

