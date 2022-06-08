ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Aaron Kwok, Francis Ng Reunite for ‘Insider’ as Hong Kong Film Production Perks Up

By Vivienne Chow
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8Ni4_0g3z9NaL00

Click here to read the full article.

Hong Kong director Alan Mak (“Infernal Affairs,” “Overheard 2 and 3”) has brought together award-winning actors Francis Ng (“Drifting”) and Aaron Kwok (“Port of Call,” “Cold War 1 and 2”) in new Hong Kong crime thriller “ Insider ,” 22-years after the two shared the big screen together.

Produced by Tenky Tin for Emperor Motion Picture, the film also stars Simon Yam and Niki Chow. A start of production ceremony took place on Monday, attended by EMP supremo Albert Yeung. Kwok also uploaded images to his Instagram account. International sales are yet to be announced.

Ng and Kwok last worked together in Gordon Chan-directed action thriller “2000 AD” (2000).

In “Insider,” Ng plays a police officer, who rubs up against a lawyer played by Kwok. But the two later became friends and collaborators to fight against the antagonist. The filming will involve large amounts of action and gunfight scenes.

The announcement of the new production also marks what could be a sign of recovery of the local film industry, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in both the production and exhibition sectors.

Cinemas were forced to close doors for a prolonged period in 2020 and again this year as the omicron variant caused a massive fifth wave in Hong Kong. Festive films that were originally scheduled for the Lunar New Year slots were suspended.

But as the disease moves into abeyance, film productions appear to be resuming. Another crime thriller feature from EMP, “War Customized,” directed by Herman Yau, is also in production. The film stars Jacky Cheung, Nicholas Tse, and Karena Lam, and is scheduled for release in 2023.

Completed projects are also returning to the screening pipeline. “Chilii Laugh Story,” originally a Lunar New Year comedy starring Sandra Ng and boy band Mirror member Edan Lui, now has a July slot. Crime thriller “Cyber Heist,” which was completed in 2020, is also expected to be released this year.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cineworld Pulls ‘Lady Of Heaven’ From U.K. Cinemas Following Protests by Muslim Groups, Producer Voices Disappointment

Click here to read the full article. “The Lady of Heaven” executive producer Malik Shlibak has voiced his disappointment over Cineworld’s decision to pull his film from U.K. cinemas following protests. The first-time feature producer, who is also chairman of non-profit organization The Rafida Foundation, told Variety he is “very, very disappointed” by the decision, adding: “This is sending a creative message to any group or groups like this that any time you have any slight mild offense feel free to demand everyone to cave into your way of thinking.” The film was made by U.K.-based Enlightened Kingdom, where Shlibak is a...
MOVIES
Variety

Inside the Time 100 Gala With Simu Liu, Zendaya and a Message From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Click here to read the full article. What does it mean to be a Time 100 honoree? For Jon Batiste, who recently dominated the Grammy Awards with five wins and a colorful performance of “Freedom,” he emphasized the importance of leaning into one’s power. “Lean into yourself because that’s your superpower,” Batiste told Variety on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City. “Genius is the one who is most like themselves. The leader is the one who is coming from a place of knowing in himself and can inspire other people.” The ceremony, hosted by “Shang-Chi”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

U.K. Theaters Urged to Improve Accessibility Via Digital Innovation – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. ACCESSIBILITY U.K. theatres and arts organizations have been urged to prioritize accessibility particularly via digital platforms to prevent audiences “returning to pre-pandemic levels of exclusion.” A new report from the universities of Loughborough and Kent, which was based on 18 months of research, sets out seven areas for organzations to consider, including ensuring there is budget for incorporating accessibility best practices, addressing invisible accessibility needs and using “multiple formats and platforms for digital distribution.” The study, titled Digital Access to Arts and Culture, was funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council. One of the project’s co-investigators,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Hong Kong’s Factwire News Publication Closes With Immediate Effect

Click here to read the full article. Factwire, an independent news agency and publication in Hong Kong, said Friday that it will cease operations with immediate effect. It is the fourth closure in the last year of a significant news organization that is not aligned with the city establishment’s pro-Beijing camp. The injection by Beijing in July 2020 of a National Security Law, and a powerful security apparatus in the city, is seen by media organizations to have significantly reduced the freedoms of the press. The government disputes this analysis, but says that reporting must remain lawful. Factwire, which specialized in investigative reporting,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Tse
Person
Simon Yam
Person
Sandra Ng
Person
Karena Lam
Person
Francis Ng
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Niki Chow
Person
Jacky Cheung
Person
Aaron Kwok
Variety

‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Gets Starz Premiere Date, First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Starz has set a premiere date and first trailer for their upcoming three-part documentary series about socialite turned sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. The All3Media-produced “Who is Ghilaine Maxwell?” will bow on Friday, June 24 at midnight on Starz’s app and on-demand platforms. It will then air the first episode on linear on Sunday, June 26 at 9:00 ET/PT with the next two episodes following weekly. The documentary was created in collaboration with Roast Beef Productions. Maxwell, who was convicted on sex trafficking charges linked to predator Jeffrey Epstein last December, is due to be sentenced on...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Marvel Studios Confirms Major Casting for MCU Crossover

It's been three years since Disney officially acquired the Fox brand and the House of Mouse's first order of business was to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it stands, very little is known about the third Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds other than the fact that it'll acknowledge the first two films as canon and retain its tone, making it the first R-rated MCU project.
MOVIES
Variety

Kristen Stewart Announces Open Casting Call for ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’ Reality Series

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart has opened the gates for her paranormal reality series, calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production. “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” a sunglasses-sporting Stewart says in a video shared by her hairsylist and friend CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Production#Film Industry#Emp#Cinemas
Variety

Joe Biden on Issuing Gun Control Executive Order: ‘I Don’t Want to Emulate Trump’s Abuse of the Constitution’

Click here to read the full article. President Joe Biden appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night to discuss the recent string of mass shootings in the U.S., including one in Uvalde, Tex., which left 19 elementary school children and two teachers dead. During the conversation, Kimmel asks Biden: “Can’t you issue an executive order? Trump passed those out like Halloween candy.” In response, Biden said that he doesn’t want to “emulate Trump’s abuse of the constitution” by issuing many executive orders. “I have issued executive orders, within the power of the presidency, to be able to deal with these — everything...
POTUS
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Teaser: Jenna Ortega Makes Addams Family Debut in Tim Burton Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega is getting all together ooky. The first look at “Wednesday,” the upcoming Addams Family television series starring the famous clan’s daughter, has been released by Netflix, revealing the “Scream 5” and “You” actor in the title role. First created by Charles Addams for a series of New Yorker cartoons, the Addams Family is a bizarre aristocratic clan with an obsession of the macabre and a complete lack of concern regarding how others perceive them. Following their creation, the characters grew in popularity after a 1964 sitcom fleshed out their personalities, and have...
TV SERIES
Variety

Carol Burnett Joins Kristen Wiig in Apple Comedy Series ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Click here to read the full article. Carol Burnett has joined the cast of the Apple comedy series “Mrs. American Pie,” Variety has learned. Burnett joins previously announced series lead Kristen Wiig in the show, along with cast members Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin. The 10-episode comedy follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society in the early 1970s. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Mrs. American Pie” asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Nike, Kindle, Airbnb Halting Online Operations in China

Click here to read the full article. Multinational sportswear group Nike said on Wednesday that will cease to operate its Nike Run Club app in China from early next month. The group said that it plans to launch a local equivalent in the future. Nike joins an expanding list of international media and tech companies that are pulling out of China, where consumer, financial, tech and media regulations are increasingly incompatible with those elsewhere in the world. Earlier this month, Amazon said that it will no longer operate its Kindle electronic bookstore in the Middle Kingdom. And, temporary lettings firm, Airbnb...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Twitter Will Comply With Elon Musk’s Data Demands, Reportedly Giving Him Access to ‘Firehose’ of 500 Million Daily Tweets

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk may be about to get more data from Twitter than he knows what to do with. Twitter’s board of directors, after resisting Musk’s demands for data backing up its claims about spam and bot accounts representing less than 5% of daily active users, has decided to change course, the Washington Post reported, citing an anonymous source “familiar with the company’s thinking.” Musk this week threatened to call off his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter over the issue; in a letter to the company, his lawyers said Twitter’s refusal to provide data about...
BUSINESS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

Click here to read the full article. The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter feed. (Watch it here.) The sequel, which opened in theaters on May 6 and has grossed more than $800 million worldwide, serves as a continuation of sorts for the Disney+ series WandaVision, with Olsen once again reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff. As basically a...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Jason Bateman withdraws from directing the movie Artemis over creative differences... after Apple paid $100 million-plus to purchase movie which stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Jason Bateman has left the film Artemis, which he was slated to direct, over creative differences. Deadline on Tuesday reported that the decision between Bateman and the film's production company These Pictures was an amicable one, and that the sides could work again if the right project was to arise.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Queer as Folk’ Star Jesse James Keitel to Appear on ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ as Nonbinary Character (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Queer as Folk” and “Big Sky” star Jesse James Keitel is boarding “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” for a guest star role as a nonbinary character. Keitel, who is a trans woman, will appear on the June 16 episode of the show’s first season, currently streaming on Paramount+. Keitel will play Dr. Aspen, who once worked as a Starfleet counselor, but whose experiences on the Federation border prompted them to shift careers and work as a humanitarian aid worker. During the episode, which was directed by trans filmmaker Sydney Freeland (“Reservation Dogs”), Dr. Aspen...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Gun Reform at White House Briefing: ‘Real Change Can Happen’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey appeared at a White House press briefing on Tuesday to call for gun reform legislation following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Tex. McConaughey, who was born and raised in Uvalde, spoke to several lawmakers earlier in the day about the need for reformed gun control before making his address. He began his speech by telling the stories of several victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting that occurred on May 24. According to McConaughey, he spent the weeks following the shooting speaking to the families of victims, learning about the lives...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – ‘Barry’s’ Standout Supporting Trio Could All Make the Cut

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy