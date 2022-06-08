ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Drives in three runs

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Stephenson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI during Tuesday's 14-8...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Blows save against Arizona

Santillan (0-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Santillan entered the game in the ninth inning in a save situation, but he unraveled by retiring just two of the six batters he faced. While he has served as Cincinnati's closer of late, Santillan has allowed at least one earned run in each of his last three appearances while allowing eight hits and three walks across just 2.1 frames in that span. Art Warren or Alexis Diaz could start to earn more work in the ninth inning if Santillan's struggles continue.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Reds' Tyler Stephenson out 4-6 weeks with fractured thumb

Thursday was yet another lousy day endured by the last-place Cincinnati Reds this spring. As noted by The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Cincinnati squandered a 3-1 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the ninth inning en route to losing the afternoon home game 5-4. Injury was added to that insult when Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was forced to leave the contest after he took a foul ball off his right hand in the top of the fourth:
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Pitches eighth inning Thursday

Melancon asked manager Torey Lovullo to throw an inning in Thursday's game, because he hadn't pitched since last Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Arizona Republic reports. Melancon (2-6) picked up the win, allowing one hit over scoreless eighth inning in a 5-4 win over the Reds. Looking at the box score...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Swipes fifth bag

Friedl went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Diamondbacks. Friedl drew his second consecutive start in the absence of Nick Senzel (back) and has led off on both occasions. His time in the majors could be short-lived -- Friedl was called up when Mike Moustakas hit COVID-19 injured list -- though that could depend on whether Senzel or Albert Almora (shoulder) requires a stint on the injured list. Friedl is hitting only .197 across 85 plate appearances on the season, though he has five stolen bases without being caught and has also tallied 11 runs scored.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers in return

Muncy went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox. Muncy was activated from the injured list Thursday, and he began his productive day with a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. He added a three-run home run in the following frame, tallying his fourth long ball of the campaign. Muncy is hitting just .159/.329/.297 across 173 plate appearances on the season, though it's possible he finds his stride at the dish after having some additional time to get healthy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Posts huge offensive effort

Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, three total runs and five total RBI in Wednesday's 13-2 rout of the Mets. Cronenworth was part of a big fourth inning for the Padres, knocking in a pair of runs with a double. He came through again in the following frame, swatting a three-run homer to right field to give San Diego a commanding 11-0 lead. This was Cronenworth's second three-hit performance of the campaign, and the five RBI marked a single-game season high. He has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .391/.481/.870 with three homers, seven runs and a whopping 14 RBI over his past six games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Punches out 10

Mahle allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Mahle struck out double-digit batters in a game for the first time this season, which he backed with 16 swinging strikes across 105 total pitches. He turned in his third consecutive quality start and has allowed only four earned runs across his last 18.2 frames in that span. Despite the strong stretch, Mahle still has a 5.07 ERA with a 74:30 K:BB across 65.2 innings on the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes deep Wednesday

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox. Every run in the contest came by way of the long ball, and Bellinger contributed with a second-inning solo shot to right field. It was his seventh homer of the campaign. Despite the home run, Bellinger has struggled to start June, slashing .130/.231/.435 with two long balls, four RBI and four runs across seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

How Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce is holding up fourth-round NFL Draft signings

All 32 NFL teams have either signed each of their 2022 draft picks or are currently in the process of doing so. Just two first-round picks remain unsigned, and all fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks have reportedly signed their deals. However, not many fourth-round picks have signed their rookie contracts -- and there's an explanation for that.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Senzel will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a back injury as Albert Almora draws the start in center field and will bat eighth Thursday. Manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that Senzel had his back examined Thursday and he could miss a day or a few.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Diagnosed with sprained shoulder

Almora was diagnosed with a sprained shoulder after leaving Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Almora went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Thursday prior to exiting the game at the end of the fifth inning. However, his injury doesn't seem to be a significant concern. The 28-year-old will test the issue prior to Friday's series opener, and he's considered day-to-day.
CINCINNATI, OH

