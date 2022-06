Abuse is about having power over someone. Abusers and narcissists typically want to feel superior and to control and dominate. The facts get in the way. When you react or argue, you're giving away your power. They provoke and use verbal abuse and/or violence to accomplish this. They're only interested in winning; thus abusers deny any responsibility and shift blame you. Their motive is to lift their self-esteem.

