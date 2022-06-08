ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Seven from Avoyelles among LSU record commencement

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 2 days ago

LSU in Baton Rouge awarded a record 4,603 degrees at the university’s 307th commencement exercises, surpassing the previous record of 4,443 awarded in spring 2019. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees...

www.avoyellestoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball outfielder hits transfer portal after four seasons with Tigers

An LSU outfielder has decided to hit the transfer portal after spending the first four seasons with the Tigers baseball team. Announced on his social media, outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo will be looking elsewhere to finish out his college career, calling Baton Rouge his 'second home.'. DiGiacomo appeared in just 36...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Simmesport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Marksville, LA
City
Bunkie, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: The math didn't add up for LSU to advance, but it will soon enough

It really didn’t add up for LSU to win the NCAA Hattiesburg regional. Until it almost did. The Tigers had to go on the road to the synthetic turf roost (I loathe synthetic turf) of a really quality team in Southern Mississippi. They had to rally from seven runs down in the eighth inning Friday night against a Kennesaw State team that had no business being seven runs up on LSU. They had to rally from four runs down in the ninth inning Saturday against USM. After losing Sunday to the Golden Eagles, they had to try and survive the suffocating pressure cooker of a Monday winner-take-all regional final when, oh yes, they trailed 7-4 in the seventh. All with a pitching staff that seemed to turn from a strength to a question mark as the weather and competition grew hotter, and a defense that you figured was ready to blow a gasket at any moment.
HATTIESBURG, MS
99.9 KTDY

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

New Church Coming for UL’s Campus

In a deal struck between the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Diocese of Lafayette, a new church for Our Lady of Wisdom is coming to campus. Another player in the deal is Our Lady of Lourdes. As part of the agreement (which involves a cash/land exchange), UL will...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Commencement#Jude#African American#Asian#Indian#College Of Agriculture
whereyat.com

This Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Bear spotted outside Pointe Coupee home

LIVONIA - A close encounter with a bear was caught on video outside a home in Pointe Coupee Parish. Video shows the bear snooping around a home in Livonia until it spots a group of onlookers inside a vehicle and scurries off. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it...
LIVONIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WGNO

OJJ: In-person visitation suspension extended as COVID-19 precaution

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says it has extended its visitation suspension at all facilities starting Tuesday. In-person visitations will resume on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, according to the OJJ. The OJJ said the visitation suspension is a precaution and there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

National, state honors for Pierite brothers

Chairman is 2022 Tribal Leader of Nation Police Chief named to state Justice Hall of Fame. Brothers Marshall and Harold Pierite have caught the eye of national and state organizations. Marshall Pierite has been named the Native American Finance Officers Association national 2022 Tribal Leader of the Year and Harold...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Louisiana

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.
LOUISIANA STATE
avoyellestoday.com

Four volumes of Avoyelles Marriage Records 1899--1919 released

Avoyelles genealogist Ellen Dauzat has released a four-volume set of books on marriage records in Avoyelles 1899-1919. Dauzat has been instrumental working in genealogy studies of Avoyelles. “Avoyelles Marriage Records” was compiled by Dauzat and broken down into Volume I: 1899-1902; Volume II: 1903-1908; Volume III: 1908-1912 and Volume IV:...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy