Celebrating 10 years of sweetness, Dennis Caso, owner of Dennis’ Ice Cream, reflected on the decade of treats for which he has become known throughout Tompkins County. “It all began when I was a kid,” Caso said. “I grew up on my grandma’s dairy farm in PA. She had this old crank-style ice cream maker. It was back in the days when they were looking to give kids something to do to keep them busy.”

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO