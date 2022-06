On May 26, Ithaca Unified basketball defeated Elmira 41-29 to win the team’s first-ever championship. The victory capped off an undefeated season for the team featuring differently abled athletes, which grew to 29 members this year after having 20 last season. The record was a perfect 8-0, but the games were hard-fought and tightly contested with several overtime games and a few single-digit wins.

