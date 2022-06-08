ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Bird, Richard

Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Elbert Bird, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 23, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Elbert Owen Bird and Ella Vernonna Christensen. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up helping his...

Post Register

Powell, Jeff

Beloved husband, father, son, brother and loyal friend, Jeffrey Blane Powell, passed from this life to the next on June 8, 2022, at the age of 35. The loss of this kind soul leaves a hole in the hearts of those who love him, but the thought of him having found peace on some heavenly mountain ridge scoping out mule deer bucks brings solace. Jeff was born on January 6, 1987, to Wylie and Vickie Powell in Rexburg, Idaho, and was the sixth of seven children. His life was filled with his first loves - sports, horses and the great outdoors. A tender moment occurred short weeks before his passing as he was able to re-connect after years apart with a favored horse from his grandpa's old farm. The years had not dulled the special connection shared between Jeff and this horse, and it's a memory that our family will cherish. His first loves naturally took a back seat in life once Jeff met his future companion, the amazing Melanie Hoge. They were sealed in the Rexburg Temple in 2009. Family was EVERYTHING to Jeff, and that family grew to include two beautiful children, Sloane and Si. His greatest focus in life was their happiness. While he was rather quiet, his heart was so good and pure. His empathetic heart was such a blessing to so many. He would be the first to quietly show up to help another in need. He desired no praise nor fanfare. All he did was purely to bring joy or comfort to those around him. Jeff was an incredible craftsman and there really was nothing he couldn't seem to figure out. He was incredibly hard worker and a man of great integrity. He kept his circle small but if you were in it, you were so blessed. He is proceeded in death by his father and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Melanie and his two children, Sloane and Si; his mother, Vickie Powell; siblings, Travis (Angela) Powell, Brittney (Matt) Cheek, Kimri (Chris) Murphy, Cory (Dianna) Powell, Jenna (Matt) Johnson and Chanse (Carli) Powell; and a legion of adoring nieces and nephews who will so dearly miss their uncle. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jeff 1/6/1987 - 6/8/2022Powell.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls settles with Chris Tapp for $11.7 million

The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million. In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Scott Gay retiring as chief, Gordon Croft appointed

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department will be getting a new chief of police now that Scott Gay is retiring after a nearly 39-year career. The new police chief will be Capt. Gordon Croft, who’s been with the BPD for 22 years. Croft was approved as the incoming...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Uncle Kracker, Yoakam to perform in Pocatello this summer

POCATELLO — Four more artists have been announced as performers at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer. The Country Concert Series, which is powered by Idaho Central Credit Union and brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, has announced that multi-platinum superstar Uncle Kracker will play at the amphitheater on Oct. 1.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Round-trip flights between Idaho Falls and Reno coming this August

Idaho Falls Regional Airport will offer a new route to and from Reno starting this August. Airport Director Rick Cloutier announced the route during a Thursday press conference. The route is a nonstop flight that begins Aug. 11 provided by aha!, a Reno-Tahoe based airline powered by ExpressJet Airlines. The...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: The cost of failure: Revisiting the Teton Dam site

How many of you are old enough to remember what you were doing on June 5, 1976, the day the Teton Dam collapsed? Various church and community groups were organized, and we were unified as volunteers. Some were asked to fill sandbags for placing along the west bank of the Snake River in Idaho Falls in order to save the businesses located there and the possibility of the Broadway bridge tumbling when the surge of murky water came raging through this area.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls family chosen for Zions Bank's 30th annual 'Paint-a-Thon'

High school sweethearts Frank and Loana Anderson over the course of 30 years have made a house into a home by adorning the walls with dozens of their own paintings, rescuing a few mischievous cats and spreading a whole lot of love. Though the inside is full of memories and...
Post Register

Idaho Falls man dies in head-on collision on I-15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man died in a head-on collision on I-15, Idaho State Police says. On June 8th at around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving in the wrong lane, police say. He hit a juvenile driving a pickup truck head-on, and the cars came to a stop in the middle of the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Menan ladies invited to Holbrook Stake Women's Conference

MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. on June 9 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan. The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour or this week is: Pirates and Treasures. It will be held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Library.
MENAN, ID
Post Register

Sorenson named HCC coach of the year

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Lady Broncos were well-represented among all-conference selections for the 2022 High Country Conference 4A/5A squad, according to an email from Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson sent Tuesday. Blackfoot coach Tammy Sorenson was named coach of the year, and Brynley Dabel from Thunder Ridge was chosen...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls plans to move Old Butte Soccer Complex for airport growth

Idaho Falls city officials are planning to relocate a nearly 30-year-old soccer complex to make room for future airport expansion. The city held a public meeting Thursday with residents who live by the Old Butte Soccer Complex to discuss moving the complex. Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said during the meeting that the land the soccer complex is on was purchased by the airport in the ’80s and ’90s with a Federal Aviation Administration grant for the purpose of further developing the airport.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man killed in head-on, wrong-way collision in Jefferson County

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 P.M. on June 8th, 2022, on Interstate 15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County. A 35 year old male from Idaho Falls driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near milepost 140 where he encountered a juvenile driving a GMC Sierra Pickup. The vehicles collided. The GMC came to rest on its roof in the middle of the lanes. The Silverado came to rest in the median.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Wes Deist Aquatic Center reopens for public swimming

After seven months of renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, swimmers can now return to the pool with its reopening this week. The pool opened Monday and the city is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 12:30 p.m. “We appreciate everyone who has waited for the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Clark County prepares for annual Round-up Rodeo and Parade

The 66th Annual Round-up Rodeo and parade will be held on June 18 and 19 in Dubois, according to Bonnie Stoddard with the Dubois Lion’s Club. The Clark County Round-up Rodeo is a spin off of the old Kilgore Rodeo which was moved from Kilgore to Dubois in 1956, according to Stoddard.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Fort Hall firefighters battle residential blaze

FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a residential fire Wednesday afternoon where it was originally feared that three children were trapped inside the home, but the children were later found to be safe, according to a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook post. Firefighters responded at 1:30 p.m....
FORT HALL, ID
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Post Register

Plane crashes near Blackfoot golf course, airport

BLACKFOOT -- Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field in Blackfoot, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain-link fence and flipping over.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Bandits pick up doubleheader sweep against Billings

The Idaho Falls Bandits swept a doubleheader Tuesday against the Billings Royals, taking the opener 4-0, and the nightcap 7-4. Right-hander Merit Jones struck out eight and gave up just six hits to earn the shutout in Game 1. Eliot Jones finished 3 for 4 and Merit Jones also had an RBI.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

