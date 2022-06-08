Bird, Richard

Beloved husband, father, son, brother and loyal friend, Jeffrey Blane Powell, passed from this life to the next on June 8, 2022, at the age of 35. The loss of this kind soul leaves a hole in the hearts of those who love him, but the thought of him having found peace on some heavenly mountain ridge scoping out mule deer bucks brings solace. Jeff was born on January 6, 1987, to Wylie and Vickie Powell in Rexburg, Idaho, and was the sixth of seven children. His life was filled with his first loves - sports, horses and the great outdoors. A tender moment occurred short weeks before his passing as he was able to re-connect after years apart with a favored horse from his grandpa's old farm. The years had not dulled the special connection shared between Jeff and this horse, and it's a memory that our family will cherish. His first loves naturally took a back seat in life once Jeff met his future companion, the amazing Melanie Hoge. They were sealed in the Rexburg Temple in 2009. Family was EVERYTHING to Jeff, and that family grew to include two beautiful children, Sloane and Si. His greatest focus in life was their happiness. While he was rather quiet, his heart was so good and pure. His empathetic heart was such a blessing to so many. He would be the first to quietly show up to help another in need. He desired no praise nor fanfare. All he did was purely to bring joy or comfort to those around him. Jeff was an incredible craftsman and there really was nothing he couldn't seem to figure out. He was incredibly hard worker and a man of great integrity. He kept his circle small but if you were in it, you were so blessed. He is proceeded in death by his father and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Melanie and his two children, Sloane and Si; his mother, Vickie Powell; siblings, Travis (Angela) Powell, Brittney (Matt) Cheek, Kimri (Chris) Murphy, Cory (Dianna) Powell, Jenna (Matt) Johnson and Chanse (Carli) Powell; and a legion of adoring nieces and nephews who will so dearly miss their uncle. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jeff 1/6/1987 - 6/8/2022Powell.

