A Phelps man suffered only minor injuries after being involved in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Yates County. An investigation by the sheriff’s department revealed that 32-year-old Mark Young was traveling north on State Route 14A at a high rate of speed when he attempted to slow down for the traffic he was coming upon but lost control. Young left the east side of the road and traveled approximately 300 feet before coming to rest. He was checked over by Penn Yan Ambulance personnel and refused any treatment.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO