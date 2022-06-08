ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball coach, AD lead pep rally before concert

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKh0f_0g3z5cCc00

ECU Pirates baseball coach Cliff Godwin and Athletic Director Jon Gilbert will help lead a pep rally on Thursday ahead of this week’s Concert on the Common.

Godwin and Gilbert will be on stage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to help fire up the crowd for the NCAA super regional series against the University of Texas Longhorns, according to concert promoter Henry Hinton of Inner Banks Media.

On the Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will headline the show at the Town Common’s Greenville Toyota Amphitheater, 105 E. First St. On the Border won a televised competition on Axis TV for best Eagles tribute band in America, and Hinton said they have drawn huge crowds each year they have performed in Greenville.

The band is expected to take the stage at 6 p.m. and perform until 8:30 pm. Food trucks will line First Street and adult beverages from local Budweiser Distributor Carolina Eagle will be served by the Greenville Junior League.

“Having On the Border back for our concert series plus having Coach Godwin coming to address the crowd on the night before they play Texas is going to be a special night in Greenville,” Hinton said.

Two concerts remain in the series including Journey tribute band Trial By Fire on June 23 and the rescheduled appearance of the Chicago tribute band, Chicago Rewired, June 30. The concerts are free but no coolers are allowed.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

