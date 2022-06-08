Baseball coach, AD lead pep rally before concert

ECU Pirates baseball coach Cliff Godwin and Athletic Director Jon Gilbert will help lead a pep rally on Thursday ahead of this week’s Concert on the Common.

Godwin and Gilbert will be on stage at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to help fire up the crowd for the NCAA super regional series against the University of Texas Longhorns, according to concert promoter Henry Hinton of Inner Banks Media.

On the Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute will headline the show at the Town Common’s Greenville Toyota Amphitheater, 105 E. First St. On the Border won a televised competition on Axis TV for best Eagles tribute band in America, and Hinton said they have drawn huge crowds each year they have performed in Greenville.

The band is expected to take the stage at 6 p.m. and perform until 8:30 pm. Food trucks will line First Street and adult beverages from local Budweiser Distributor Carolina Eagle will be served by the Greenville Junior League.

“Having On the Border back for our concert series plus having Coach Godwin coming to address the crowd on the night before they play Texas is going to be a special night in Greenville,” Hinton said.

Two concerts remain in the series including Journey tribute band Trial By Fire on June 23 and the rescheduled appearance of the Chicago tribute band, Chicago Rewired, June 30. The concerts are free but no coolers are allowed.