ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Shasta County election officials say observers tried to 'intimidate' them during vote count

By Damon Arthur and David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

Shasta County elections officials said discussions with representatives of anti-establishment candidates became "contentious" and at least one worker said she felt "intimidated" by them.

Joanna Francescut, assistant county clerk and registrar of voters, said some of the people who showed up Tuesday night were trying to intimidate election officials by telling them to seal off a room where the ballots are kept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SYaa_0g3z5TCx00

Francescut said the office's employees are following the law.

At one point, several people gathered around County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen and confronted her.

Darling Allen said later she spent more than four hours talking to observers in discussions that she said were at times "contentious."

"I've been doing this job the same way for 18 years, and all of a sudden things are different. And I am a little bit flummoxed by it. But that's OK. What I'm interested in is trying to figure out how to come to a compromise that works for everybody," she said.

"But at the end of the day, I am the registrar. I am the expert at doing this, and we're doing it. We are complying with all laws and other regulations," Darling Allen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isZVM_0g3z5TCx00

Elections officials also found a trail camera, such as a hunter might use to spot game, set up in the alley behind the election’s office. They do not know who put the camera there.

By 12:35 a.m. the trail camera had been removed. At that hour, the elections department was also closed up and all ballots had been delivered from precincts from throughout the county.

Among those present earlier in the evening at the downtown office were activist Carlos Zapata and Shon Northam, a North State criminal defense lawyer who has been an outspoken critic of Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett. Late results showed Bridgett winning re-election.

Live results : Shasta County vote totals in 2022 primary

Zapata is one of the founders of the Red, White and Blueprint group that supported recall efforts against former Supervisor Leonard Moty.

DA candidate Erik Jensen has said some of his supporters have overlapping affiliations with those who sponsored the supervisor's recall, including the Red, White and Blueprint group.

Many of the observers at the elections officer were supporters of a slate of candidates that billed themselves as "anti-establishment."

Darling Allen said the number of observers Tuesday night was unprecedented.

"I haven't had an election night crowd like that. I don't know if we've ever had a crowd with as many people that were here yesterday, ever," she said on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHxel_0g3z5TCx00

Heather Jensen, wife of district attorney candidate Jensen, spoke to Darling Allen on Tuesday night. But Jensen said she was not trying to confront or intimidate Darling Allen or anyone on her staff.

Heather Jensen said she came to the elections office to ask Darling Allen if she could tape up the elections office room, which she said would follow the same procedures used during a supervisor recall in February.

"I thought I had a good discussion with her," Jensen said.

Darling Allen said she would not put up security tape to seal off the room where ballots are kept.

"So the seals are used for a variety of different things. And they want us to seal the building shut. And I'm not going to do that. We have staff coming in. No one's going to touch any of the ballots, and no one's going to do any observable activities that come to the elections (office) tomorrow until after our staff meeting," she said.

Northam, who supported Jensen in the DA race, also said the intent of the observers was not to intimidate anyone, but he came to observe to understand how the vote tallying process worked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iiHzS_0g3z5TCx00

He said he was skeptical of the early results that came in Tuesday night because he observed different results later in the evening.

"So the initial release of votes, obviously 100% I do not believe that," he said. "Because what I've just witnessed firsthand doesn't corroborate or correlate or even validate those early numbers."

Early results showed Bridgett with a wide lead over Erik Jensen, but later in the evening Northam said he watched votes being counted that showed Jensen tallying a large number of votes.

Record Searchlight reporter Michele Chandler contributed to this story.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today !

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County election officials say observers tried to 'intimidate' them during vote count

Comments / 3

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Newest ballot details for Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Clerk says that as of June 10, they estimate over 35,000 ballots have been cast, representing over 31% of registered voters. “There may be ballots added to this count or removed as necessary, as we receive valid post marked ballots from the post office through June 14,” Cathy Darling Allen, Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters, said in the second estimated unprocessed ballot report.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smoke visible in Butte County from Yuba County fire

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke from a large vegetation fire in Loma Rica is visible in all of southern Butte County on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that there are no threats to Butte County at this time. The fire is 80 acres in size, according to CAL FIRE...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shasta County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
Shasta County, CA
Shasta County, CA
Elections
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County supervisor announces resignation effective June 22

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A Glenn County supervisor has announced he will be resigning from office this month. On Friday, Glenn County District 5 Supervisor Ken Hahn announced that his resignation will take effect on June 22, according to the Glenn County Board of Supervisors. Hahn says he is resigning...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
actionnewsnow.com

500-acre control burn happening in Shasta County Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE will be conducting a 500-acre controlled burn on Thursday at the City of Redding Solid Waste facility around West Central Landfill on Clear Creek Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CAL FIRE says that smoke will be visible from many parts of the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Chico picks campsites for ‘small’ group of unhoused people

People experiencing homelessness in Chico will have at least two places to legally camp if it’s determined certain shelters are not appropriate for them. The lots are in north Chico at the northwest and southeast corners of Cohasset and Eaton roads. The City Council approved the campsites Tuesday in...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Graham Fire burns 100 acres of Tehama County wilderness on third day

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Since the Graham Fire began at 6:39 p.m. on Thursday in the Ishi Wilderness it has grown from 39 acres to about 100 acres on Saturday, according to Lassen National Forest Service. Currently there are 300 firefighters and equipment working this fire located in extremely rugged terrain in the Ishi Wilderness. […]
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuation warnings lifted for Park Fire in Butte County

BANGOR, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office has lifted all evacuations and evacuation warnings for the Park Fire. The wildfire was burning along Bangor Park Road and had air and ground resources at the scene trying tackle the flames. The fire grew to about 50 acres and forward spread has been stopped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observable#Politics Local#Election Local
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - June 10, 2022

As boating season kicks off, The Department of Water Resources (DWR), California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW), and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) urge boaters to always remember to clean, drain, and dry their boats before entering and leaving lakes, rivers, and other waterways to help prevent the spread of quagga or zebra mussels.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Butte County: Park Fire at 100% containment

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE announced on Saturday that a fire in Butte County had been 100% contained. The fire started Thursday along Bangor Park Road and by 9:40 p.m. CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire were able to stop forward progress at 56 acres and achieve 25% containment, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE […]
mynspr.org

Fire Returned: Neighbors helping neighbors

When set at the right time, intentional fires — often referred to as prescribed, controlled or cultural burns — can help reduce hazardous fuels that often stoke megafires and also keep land healthy. But one of the biggest challenges is how to treat more land with this type of fire.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Chico High/Inspire parking lot Friday night

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Friday at around 10:30 p.m. after trying to steal parts of a Chico Unified School District (CUSD) van in the Chico High School/Inspire School of Arts and Sciences parking lot on W. Sacramento Avenue. A Chico Police Sergeant found Austin Teeter, 22, sitting...
CHICO, CA
Paradise Post

Paradise set to take next step in sewer project

The Paradise Town Council will vote on Tuesday night on whether to accept a Principals of Agreement between the town of Paradise and the city of Chico developed by the Sewer Regionalization Project Advisory Committee. The Inter-Municipal Agreement between Chico and Paradise will utilize the principles of the agreement. According...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 injured in Highway 99 crash north of Chico Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were injured after a crash on Highway 99 north of Chico Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said four vehicles were involved in the crash in the area of Gaia Road around 5 a.m. A woman was traveling southbound on...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Stolen excavator raises concern of construction theft

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three weeks ago, a $65,000 excavator was stolen from the construction site of Redding's new Costco. The 2016 CASE excavator still hasn't been found, and an electronic sign is now set up on South Bonnyview, asking the public for assistance. This expensive piece of equipment belongs to Eddie Axner Construction, and KRCR spoke with Eddie himself on Friday morning.
REDDING, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
568
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy