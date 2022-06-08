ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix issues Phase 1 Water Alert

By Paul Mariniak, Scott Shumaker, Foothills Focus Staff Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix is now under a Phase 1 Water Alert, setting the stage for an intensive citizen education campaign by the city to broaden awareness of the Valley’s shrinking water supply and step up everyday voluntary conservation practices. In issuing the alert May 27, the city joined Mesa and...

ABC 15 News

Arizona monsoon: What is a haboob?

Dust storms can be some of the most dramatic weather events we see in the Valley each year. Another word for a dust storm is “haboob,” which is Arabic for the word blown. Haboobs are giant walls of dust created from high winds rushing out of a collapsing thunderstorm.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bird flu arrives in Southwest after millions of birds die

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have confirmed the first cases in the Southwest of a bird flu that has led to the deaths of 37 million birds from commercial farms in the central and eastern U.S. The disease was spotted after tests by federal wildlife officials in three wild...
PHOENIX, AZ
washingtonlatest.com

Arizona’s emergency services brace for triple-digit heatwave as deaths mount

A dangerous heatwave is due to scorch large swathes of Arizona for the rest of the week, triggering the first extreme heat warning of the year as temperatures in Phoenix are forecast to top 113F (45C) on three consecutive days. Day and nighttime temperatures are expected to reach 7F to...
Madison Vega

Water shortage may put large development project Superstition Vistas on hold

(Apache Junction, AZ) A large new project is expected to house upwards of one million people, yet there is not enough water to complete this large-scale development. The Superstition Vistas are an upcoming planned development project that includes up to 175,000 acres of desert land. In an early report it was expected that 900,000 people could be living in these vistas in 2060.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
kion546.com

A ‘dangerous and deadly heat wave’ is on the way, the weather service warns

A “dangerous and deadly heat wave” is on the way for the Southwest through the weekend, the Phoenix National Weather Service warns. More than 30 million people are under heat alerts, and more than 50 daily high-temperature records could be broken through the weekend — including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on earth.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ
reporterwings.com

The dry spell is over: Arizona to get second new bank in 2022

Integro Bank is about to become the first de novo since before the financial crisis to open in Phoenix. It will also become the second startup bank of 2022 in Arizona after Scottsdale Community Bank. Prior to this year, no new banks had opened in Arizona since the $210 million-asset Gateway Commercial Bank in Mesa was established in December 2007.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Avian flu found in three birds at Scottsdale Park, federal officials say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture say they have detected a strain of bird flu in birds at a Scottsdale park. According to officials with the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, three nestling neotropical cormorants were found by Arizona Game & Fish crews who were responding to a report of dead birds at Scottsdale's Eldorado Park.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowners march through streets to protest GCU expansion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of Phoenix homeowners took to the streets to protest on Tuesday evening Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many say they are upset with the decision and fear being left homeless because the university owns the property they live on. Residents at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher coming June 13

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years. Only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. This season on True Crime Arizona presents: Finding Robert Fisher, host Briana Whitney and photojournalist Serjio Hernandez get exclusive access to the evidence file and crime scene photos, uncover new theories from people involved who haven’t revealed details before, and take their own investigation underground and across the globe as they search for Robert Fisher and the clues that may lead to him.
PHOENIX, AZ

