Humboldt County, CA

Rupert Thinks You Would Make a Great Pet Parent

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them....

kymkemp.com

kymkemp.com

Patrick Shawn McWhorter: A Cherished Family Man Who is Missed Dearly

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On January 29, 2022, Patrick Shawn McWhorter, set off on his next adventure,...
macaronikid.com

Family Camping At It's Best

We've done a lot of camping over the years. I grew up camping in a camper, but when we had kids we always tent camped. This past year we decided to take the plunge and buy a trailer! I'm so glad we did. We have already taken 4 trips, and have a couple more planned.
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Read Beyond the Beaten Path’: A Summer Reading Challenge

Celebrate summer with the library! Children, teens, and adults are invited to Read Beyond the Beaten Path – take the Summer 2022 Challenge with the Humboldt County Library, from June 14 to August 13. The summer challenge can be logged either on paper or through Beanstack, the playful app...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog who saved California woman from mountain lion attack dies

A dog that saved a California woman’s life after she was attacked by a mountain lion died Wednesday, the animal’s owner said. Eva, a 2 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois, died unexpectedly, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee. Wilson told the newspaper that the 55-pound dog began getting seizures over the weekend and was taken to a veterinarian in Redding.
REDDING, CA
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Takes Center Stage

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Lillian Hineline: An ‘Example of Hardwork and Caring’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Our beloved mom/grandma/great grandma Lillian Caroline Hineline passed away on April 27, 2022...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
flyfishings.art

Shasta Lake Catfish Fishing Report

Shasta Lake Catfish Fishing Report. If you need a fishing licence you can purchase one directly. Shasta lake is holding at about 128' below. Shoreline fishing is popular in several areas. Jeff goodwineff goodwin fishing team. Fishing is best in the spring and early summer. Source: www.sportfishingreport.com. Fish'in comfort, if...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Statue stolen from Tehama County home located

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A statue that was stolen from a front yard of a Tehama County this week has been located, the sheriff’s office said. The family got the statue in memory of their daughter’s boyfriend who died serving in the Vietnam War. It was reported stolen...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Legal Cannabis Sales at First-Ever ‘Hog Farm Hideaway’ Festival

Mendocino Cannabis Resource Events (MCREvents) is proud to announce the launching of the Kind Bud Lounge Cannabis Club, in agreement with Shooting Star Events. The legal cannabis lounge and retail sales area is a part of Shooting Star’s new festival: The Hog Farm Hideaway, taking place June 10th through June 12th, at the historic Black Oak Ranch in Laytonville, California.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Trans-Owned Bakery Patches’ Pastries Sets Up Shop at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds as Sit-Down Cafe

In March of 2021, Patches’ Pastries sprung up as an independent bakery operating out of Arcata’s Northtown Coffee. A year later, the trans-owned business is celebrating the opening of its own eatery at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, where 23-year-old owner and sole employee Patch Fraga is serving up baked goods and espresso four days a week.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

MET Busts Two Indoor Cannabis Grows in Southern Humboldt

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 6, 2022, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Siskiyou County Man Dives Into Base of Waterfall and Tragically Drowns Trying to Save Family Dogs

The following is a press release from Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office:. Saturday, June 4, at approximately 12:12 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a 9-1–1 call of a drowning victim in the area of Shackleford Falls in the Scott Valley area. The caller stated her husband, 47-year-old Robert Lewis of Montague, CA had gone into the base of the waterfall to rescue two of the family’s dogs. Lewis’ wife stated she saw her husband get swept under by the strong current and did not resurface.
kymkemp.com

MCSO Deputy Uses Narcan to Save Overdose Victim

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-03-2022 at approximately 4:32 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of an...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino Railway Supports McGuire’s Bill

On Friday, June 3, 2022, Mendocino Railway, which operates the World-Famous Skunk Train, wrote the California Assembly Transportation Committee that it stands in support of Senate Bill 307, authored by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg). The legislation seeks to stop the shipment of coal through the Northern California counties of Marin,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

