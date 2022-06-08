ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Cameren Menzel

Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameren Menzel died at home on April 8, 2022. Cameren was born on April 12, 1945, in Everett, Washington to Marx and Winona Menzel. Cameren was the youngest of two children. Cameren worked as...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Jordan Whitney Brown

Jordan Whitney Brown was born in Richland, WA, on January 29th, 1990, to her doting parents Jeff and Rosie Brown of Prosser, WA. She acquired her angel wings on May 30, 2022, in Richland, WA. Jordan, JoJo, Jordie, Porsie, Downtown Jordan Brown, and Baby Girl was what her loving family and friends called her. Jordan blessed the Brown family as the first female born into the family in 42 years. She was a long-life Prosser resident for 32 years and her legacy embodies humor, simplicity, and kindness to all.
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez

On June 5, 2022 in the early morning hours, Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez was called to her celestial home after a short battle with complications from a stroke at Harborview's Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Born June 5, 1937, Teresa lived a life full of happiness, laughter, singing and cooking for family and guests and serving God. Teresa was born in Tepatitlan de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico. She grew up on a ranch and farm with her family prior to marrying her husband Salvador Velazquez Leos on February 17, 1955. They raised six boys together and shared a marriage until the passing of Salvador in 2002. Teresa continued with life spending a large portion of her time split between Mexico and the Yakima Valley. Teresa cherished spending time with her boys, grandchildren, relatives and friends made along her life's journey. She also enjoyed needle point, singing, cooking (Mole de nopales, fideo, chilito de huevo and frijoles con chorizo). As a devout Catholic she spent her time praying the Rosary not only for her family but also for those who needed God's guiding hand the most. Teresa joins her husband Salvador and countless relatives and friends in heaven.? She is survived by all 6 of her sons and their spouses, Galo & Rosa Velazquez, Juan Manuel & Gloria Velazquez, Horacio & Norma Velazquez, Oscar & Claudia Velazquez, Alejandro & Guadalupe Velazquez and Salvador Velazquez Jr. and his girlfriend Angie, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss Doña Tere's "consejos bendiciones," long talks and her immense presence in our lives. "Vuela alto Doña Tere" dejo su huella en cada uno de nuestros corazones. A viewing will be held Friday, June 10th 2-5 PM with a rosary at 5 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA. Burial to follow at Zillah, WA Cemetery.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Philip L. Wharton, 78

Philip L. Wharton, 78, of Selah died Tuesday, June 7, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Beth Ann Withrow

Beth Ann Withrow, 86, of Gleed, Wa. passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 following a long struggle with cancer. Beth was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She always had a kind word and positive, joking attitude for everyone she met. Beth was born on August 5, 1935...
GLEED, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Myrna Linda Jack

Myrna Linda Jack passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022 in Sunnyside, WA. She was born on October 10, 1954 in Toppenish, WA. Myrna grew up in Satus but lived in Toppenish most of her life. Myrna was a very hard working woman. Not only did she raise a home but also managed to work diligently for many employers. She worked for many fisheries, she was a flagger, heavy equipment operator, secretary for the tribal council and after obtaining her Bachelors degree, she became a Cultural Resource Specialist. Myrna was beautiful on the inside as well as the outside being crowned Miss Yakama Nation.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jason A. Brozovich, 36

Jason A. Brozovich, 36, of Ellensburg died Monday, June 6, in North Bend. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Loretta A. Baker, 100

Loretta A. Baker, 100, of Yakima died Saturday, June 4. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Craig A. Deccio, 59

Craig Anthony Deccio, 59, of Yakima died Monday, June 6. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42, of Yakima died Saturday, May 28. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Judy A. Backlund

Judy A. Backlund, 73, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Rexinger's Barn, 291 Aviator Lane, off Kittitas Highway in Ellensburg. Judy will be laid to rest in a private family service at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Judy and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Herald Republic

Linda Moore, 83

Linda Moore, 83, of Yakima died Friday, May 27. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lorna L. Sisk, 78

Lorna Louise Sisk, 78, of Ellensburg died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David A. Novobielski, 67

David A. Novobielski, 67, of Union Gap died Monday, June 6. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ronald Kroger, 87

Ronald Kroger, 87, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, June 7, at Trios Healthcare, Kennewick. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Armanda Williams, 84

Armanda "Loretta" Williams, 84, of Wapato died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
WAPATO, WA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Herald Republic

Sofia Vargas, 79

Sofia Vargas, 79, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, June 7. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

