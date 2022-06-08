ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Shirley Y Hahner

Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Y Hahner, 83, of Yakima went to Heaven on Tuesday May 31, 2022 in her home surrounded by family . Shirley was born in Yakima, WA on April 18,1939 to Raymond & Lottie Hiatt. Shirley met her second husband, Byron Hahner and later married...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Craig A. Deccio, 59

Craig Anthony Deccio, 59, of Yakima died Monday, June 6. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Myrna Jack, 56

Myrna Jack, 56, of Toppenish died Saturday, June 4, at Prestige Healthcare, Sunnyside. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Loretta A. Baker, 100

Loretta A. Baker, 100, of Yakima died Saturday, June 4. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Linda Moore, 83

Linda Moore, 83, of Yakima died Friday, May 27. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Philip L. Wharton, 78

Philip L. Wharton, 78, of Selah died Tuesday, June 7, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

James A. Warner, 91

James A. Warner, 91, of Yakima died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lorna L. Sisk, 78

Lorna Louise Sisk, 78, of Ellensburg died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Beth Ann Withrow

Beth Ann Withrow, 86, of Gleed, Wa. passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022 following a long struggle with cancer. Beth was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She always had a kind word and positive, joking attitude for everyone she met. Beth was born on August 5, 1935...
GLEED, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Armanda Williams, 84

Armanda "Loretta" Williams, 84, of Wapato died Sunday, June 5. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jason A. Brozovich, 36

Jason A. Brozovich, 36, of Ellensburg died Monday, June 6, in North Bend. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42

David Gonzalez-Ochoa, 42, of Yakima died Saturday, May 28. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ronald Kroger, 87

Ronald Kroger, 87, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, June 7, at Trios Healthcare, Kennewick. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, valleyhillsfh.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Judy A. Backlund

Judy A. Backlund, 73, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Rexinger's Barn, 291 Aviator Lane, off Kittitas Highway in Ellensburg. Judy will be laid to rest in a private family service at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Judy and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David A. Novobielski, 67

David A. Novobielski, 67, of Union Gap died Monday, June 6. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez

On June 5, 2022 in the early morning hours, Teresa Galindo Cortez de Velazquez was called to her celestial home after a short battle with complications from a stroke at Harborview's Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Born June 5, 1937, Teresa lived a life full of happiness, laughter, singing and cooking for family and guests and serving God. Teresa was born in Tepatitlan de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico. She grew up on a ranch and farm with her family prior to marrying her husband Salvador Velazquez Leos on February 17, 1955. They raised six boys together and shared a marriage until the passing of Salvador in 2002. Teresa continued with life spending a large portion of her time split between Mexico and the Yakima Valley. Teresa cherished spending time with her boys, grandchildren, relatives and friends made along her life's journey. She also enjoyed needle point, singing, cooking (Mole de nopales, fideo, chilito de huevo and frijoles con chorizo). As a devout Catholic she spent her time praying the Rosary not only for her family but also for those who needed God's guiding hand the most. Teresa joins her husband Salvador and countless relatives and friends in heaven.? She is survived by all 6 of her sons and their spouses, Galo & Rosa Velazquez, Juan Manuel & Gloria Velazquez, Horacio & Norma Velazquez, Oscar & Claudia Velazquez, Alejandro & Guadalupe Velazquez and Salvador Velazquez Jr. and his girlfriend Angie, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss Doña Tere's "consejos bendiciones," long talks and her immense presence in our lives. "Vuela alto Doña Tere" dejo su huella en cada uno de nuestros corazones. A viewing will be held Friday, June 10th 2-5 PM with a rosary at 5 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish, WA. Burial to follow at Zillah, WA Cemetery.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Vance Terrell Jourdan III

Vance Terrell Jourdan III passed away on May 20, 2022. He was born on January 4, 2003 to Vance Terrell Jourdan II and Linda Baisden, in Kennewick, WA. Vance was an amazing young man, his heart was made of nothing but love, kindness and compassion. A true Heart of Gold.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sara H Maltos, 87

Sara H Maltos, 87, of Granger died Tuesday, June 7. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
GRANGER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sofia Vargas, 79

Sofia Vargas, 79, of Sunnyside died Tuesday, June 7. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pat Ridley

Please join us in a Celebration of Life ceremony for Pat Ridley (11/18/46-01/14/22). This casual get together will be held on Wednesday, June 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Stone Church, 3303 Englewood Avenue. Light food and refreshments will be served.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Charles Smith

Charles (Chuck) Vernon Smith, of Yakima, Washington, passed away June 5, 2022 at age 86. Chuck was born to Tom and Dorothy Smith in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 30, 1936, as the oldest of five children. His family moved to Selah, Washington where he would grow up and attend school, before doing a tour in the Marines and attending college.
YAKIMA, WA

