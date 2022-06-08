NY: NYPD GUN TRAFFICKING FROM NC BUST

Related
Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to racketeering, narcotics trafficking conspiracies
NEW YORK (WABC) — Rapper Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering and narcotics offenses arising out of his leadership role in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang in Westchester County, New York City, and Florida. The 35-year-old Senior, of Montville, New Jersey,...
NJ Drug Bust: 14 Arrests, Kilo of Heroin, Fentanyl, $500K Jewelry
Law enforcement announced a months-long investigation has led to a drug ring bust in North Jersey, in which agents recovered more than one kilo of suspected heroin and over 400 grams of fentanyl — with a combined street value of roughly $342,000. Beginning around 5 AM Tuesday, over 100...
