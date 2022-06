WASHINGTON (AP) โ€” When President Joe Biden declares Russiaโ€™s Ukraine war โ€œgenocide,โ€ it isnโ€™t just another strong word. Calling a campaign thatโ€™s aimed at wiping out a targeted group โ€œgenocideโ€ not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. Thatโ€™s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.