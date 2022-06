One of the UK’s spy chiefs said yesterday that China was threatening the future of the internet and the West was facing a ‘moment of reckoning’. The deputy director of strategy at GCHQ, who was named only as Ann S, told Cheltenham Science Festival: ‘We in the West have been fortunate that a lot of the technology which has driven the internet has been informed by Western liberal values, democratic values, but that is not going to be the picture going forward.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 HOURS AGO