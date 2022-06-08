ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Myers disregards 'grumblings' about Warriors' spending advantage

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors are spenders, there's no doubt about it. But they spend on their homegrown talent, players whom they drafted and developed into superstars. They've earned that much. Currently, Golden State's $178 million payroll is the highest in the NBA and apparently, the Warriors' spending has ruffled some feathers....

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama. If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son. Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's $100m switch to LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka appears to have issued his one and likely only response to Bryson DeChambeau's decision to play in the Saudi-backed golf league. Yesterday afternoon DeChambeau's agent confirmed that his "innovator" client decided to play in the second LIV Golf event in Portland. DeChambeau has not resigned his PGA Tour...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Free Agents#Espn#Draymond Lsb Green
CBS Sports

Celtics-Warriors: Steve Kerr sarcastically calls Boston fans 'classy' for chants directed at Draymond Green

The Boston Celtics regained control of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night by pulling away from the Golden State Warriors down the stretch to secure a 116-100 victory in Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the series. While the on-court action produced plenty of talking points, there was a lot going on off the floor as well. The Celtics' crowd, which was particularly hostile toward Draymond Green, became a storyline throughout the night -- to the point that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and multiple players addressed it after the game.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Grant Williams had a different take than Draymond on Game 2 trash talk

Grant Williams has been a Draymond Green fan for a long time and has tried to model his game after the Golden State Warriors star. But there was no time for pleasantries between the two instigators in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Green received a technical foul after...
NBA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Grant Williams, Draymond Green get into it during Game 3

Grant Williams and Draymond Green brought their NBA Finals feud from San Francisco to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night. In the second quarter, Green fell to the floor in dramatic fashion after colliding with Williams. The embellishment worked in the Golden State Warriors' favor as Green drew a foul on the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham letting go of several notable names on Lakers staff

Darvin Ham is immediately kicking off a reign of terror with the Los Angeles Lakers … sort of. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the new Lakers head coach Ham has informed several notable assistant coaches on the team that they will not be retained. Namely, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III are being let go. But Ham is reportedly keeping assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford from predecessor Frank Vogel’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kerr, Klay's sarcastic responses to Celtics fans' Draymond jeers

Draymond Green got an earful all game long from Boston Celtics fans at the TD Garden on Wednesday during the Warriors’ 116-100 loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, including a chant that involved a four-letter word. After the game, a couple of Warriors made their thoughts on...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kendrick Perkins doesn't mince words on Draymond Green's Game 3 performance

Draymond Green had three times as many personal fouls (six) as points (two) in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. In the aftermath of Game 2 of the series, in which Green attempted -- successfully, in some ways -- to bog down the Celtics with his usual antics, NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins wasn't the least bit impressed with anything the mercurial Golden State star did for an encore.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Smart reveals how Celtics will respond to Draymond Green in Game 3

Draymond Green upped his defensive intensity and overall physicality in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, and the Golden State Warriors benefitted. Right from the opening tip, Green got into it with the Celtics in any way possible, whether that included trash talking, hard fouls or being aggressive on defense.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy