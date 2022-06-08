Thomas D. Caudill, 86

Thomas D. Caudill passed away May 25, 2022.

Tom was born May 11, 1937, in Fort Peck, Montana, to Oscar and Emma Caudill. He was the fifth child of seven. His family moved to Kalispell during his early childhood. He remained in Kalispell, going to Elrod and Flathead County High School. He graduated with the Class of 1956. During high school he met Gloria Harshbarger and fell in love. They married in 1958. Tom and Gloria had three children, Wade, Rodney and Kimberly. After 52 years of marriage, Gloria passed in 2010.

Tom was always interested in machines and started with his first bicycle cobbled together from two cast offs when he was 8 years old. He had his bicycle repair shop for the neighborhood from then on. Tom's generosity and helpful nature carried on into high school with studying auto/body ... always helping and sharing his ever-increasing knowledge of cars. Cars were his passion (after Gloria and family). Tom was a self-made man with the ability to fix anything. He never met a stranger, which made him a “natural car salesman," at the auto dealerships he worked. His opinion was valued by friends and customers. During the last 20 years of his working career, Tom worked for the Flathead County Road Department as an auto/body mechanic. After his retirement he spent time volunteering at Trinity Lutheran Church and School and Flathead Lutherans For Life using his lifelong skills of repairing and building. He was a member of the Glacier Street Rod Association and Pioneer Auto Club.

In 2014 Tom met and married Geraldine Young. Together they enjoyed car shows and traveling throughout the United States and Mexico. Tom especially enjoyed spending winters in Arizona, going to the music concerts, car shows and other snowbird entertainment.

Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria, brothers Gerald, Norman and Clarence, sisters Lorraine Clothier and Ellen Baker, his son Rodney, grandson Jeremy McVicker, and several nieces and nephews.

Tom is survived by his wife, Geraldine, his sister Helen Lancaster (Jim), sister-in-law Helen Caudill, his son Wade Caudill (Ruth), daughter Kim McVicker (Bob), grandsons Andy McVicker (Barbie) and Ben Caudill (Amy), granddaughter Katie Foreman (Tom), and many nieces and nephews, all of Western Montana. He also is survived by grandsons Cody Caudill and Ryan Caudill of Post Falls, Idaho, and granddaughter LeighAnn Caudill of Spokane, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held June 11 at 2 p.m. at 190 Meadow Vista Loop, Meadow Condos Club House, Four Mile Drive, Kalispell. Please bring your favorite “Tom Story" and a plate of cookies to share.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Tom’s name may be sent, if desired, to Lutherans For Life or Trinity Lutheran Church.