ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Gill Meller’s grilled mackerel recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago

“Summer wouldn’t be a thing without fresh mackerel. It’s a fish that has an undeniable affinity with smoky fires and searing coals – they seem drawn together,” says Gill Meller.

“This is a particularly delicious way to cook fillets of mackerel or whole fish. The flavours I’m using are punchy, but the fish carry them all beautifully. I usually serve them with warm, crusty bread and a salad of ripe tomatoes and basil, dressed with salt, red wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil.”

Grilled mackerel with lemon, smoked paprika, oregano and black pepper recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

2tsp smoked paprika1tbsp extra-virgin olive oilFinely grated zest of 1 lemon2 garlic cloves, gratedA small handful of oregano, leaves picked and chopped1 rosemary sprig, leaves picked and chopped1tbsp black peppercorns, crushed4 very fresh mackerel filletsSea salt

Method:

1. Combine the smoked paprika with the oil, lemon zest, garlic, oregano, rosemary and peppercorns and season with salt.

2. Use the back of a spoon to spread the garlic mixture out over each fillet. Light your fire and when you have a bed of hot, glowing embers, set the mackerel fillets, skin-side down, on the grill. Cook for four to five minutes. You’ll notice the flesh change colour as it cooks. When the mackerel’s nearly done, turn the fillets and give them a further one minute on the other side.

3. Carefully lift the mackerel off the grill to a plate, and serve.

Outside: Recipes For A Wilder Way Of Eating by Gill Meller is published by Quadrille, priced £30. Photography by Andrew Montgomery. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Honeytrap’ murder gang member to be freed from prison

A member of a gang who lured a teenager to his death with a “honeytrap” could walk free from prison within weeks after he was cleared for release by the Parole Board. Samantha Joseph led lovestruck Shakilus Townsend into an ambush where he was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed six times by a masked and hooded gang in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Urban Menu

Easy Home Recipe: Chicken Alfredo Pasta

All-time favorite comfort food - pasta. Oh, the deliciousness of a sauce, with meat, or meatless, tons of veggies, chewy al dente noodles (fettuccine or any other variety), the options are endless. Yum! Who wouldn’t want that? But, here is the question to ponder upon: why do we love pasta so much? When you break it down, it seems obvious. It is easy to make, it is rather inexpensive, you can store it up to a couple of days, you can prepare it in bulk, serve it hot or at room temperature. So - there you have it. A perfect...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fillet#Fish Oil#Food Drink#Grateda
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Tangy Tuna Salad Recipe for Diabetics

If you're looking for a quick and easy meal that doesn't require turning on the oven, you'll want to try this tasty tuna salad recipe — it's a low-carb lunchtime classic!. Place tuna in a medium bowl and flake with a fork. Add remaining ingredients and stir well to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow flavors to blend.
RECIPES
Mashed

Crispy Fried Okra Recipe

Recipe developer Susan Olayinka brings us this crispy fried okra recipe. If you're not familiar with it, okra is a plant that is popular in Southern American cooking and high in nutrients like antioxidants, according to Healthline. Many people get their first taste of okra in gumbo, though there are many ways to enjoy it, and this fried variation is just a single example. You could toss it in a stew or even pickle okra — the possibilities are endless!
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Beef Au Jus Recipe

When we serve a roast "au jus," that typically means with the pan juices that have come out of it while it is cooking. It may seem funny to have a recipe for something that is basically a cooking byproduct, but if, you're making a French dip sandwich with deli roast beef and you'd rather not, as recipe developer Hayley MacLean puts it, "go through the process of making a whole roast for the drippings," then this recipe makes for a handy shortcut.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
newschain

Defence Secretary meets Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise trip to Kyiv

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made a secret visit to Kyiv to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky on sending further military support to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said they spoke during the previously unannounced trip about continuing to aid the resistance against Russia, “as the conflict enters a different phase”.
POLITICS
newschain

Baby died due to ‘natural causes contributed to by neglect’ at Kent hospital

The death of a newborn baby hours after his mother was turned away from a maternity unit was caused by “natural causes contributed to by neglect”, an inquest has heard. Rachel Higgs attended the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate on the morning September 1 2019, but was refused a bed and sent home at 2pm because the maternity unit was full.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy