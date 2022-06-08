Flathead and Glacier students participate in state music festival

Glacier and Flathead High School music students participated in the Western State Solo and Ensemble Festival in Helena in May. Qualified music specialists listened to and judged each performance, providing comments to help students improve. Students were also rated on the following scale: 1 (superior), 2 (excellent), 3 (good), 4 (fair) and 5 (poor).

Following are solo and ensemble results in band, orchestra and choir for the two high schools.

Glacier High School

Band

Superior solos: Alexandra Houseworth (trumpet); Chesney Wheeler (vibes); Alexis Peck (flute); and Marin Colley (trombone).

Superior ensembles: Glacier Horn Choir (Andrea Chandler, Nora Gagne, Maya Harris and Alexa Schmalz); Glacier Chamber duet (Alexandra Houseworth, trumpet and Alexis Peck, flute); and Head Talk Perccussion Ensemble (Caleb Bernhardt, Paige Hurst, Erik Kalvig, Aiden Murphy and Chesney Wheeler).

Orchestra

Superior solos: Carson Keim and Lillyana Mollenkopf.

Choir

Superior solos: Alyssa Conrad, Anya Rountree, Ellie Fiala, Ruby Guy, Alexa Wilton, Kaid Buls, Alexis Peck, Ella Halliburton, Alden Lamson, Alli Buls, Abigail Garza and Kerraline Bemis.

Excellent solos: Kailie Owens

Superior ensembles: Sophia Engelhardt and Ella Halliburton (duet); and Kerraline Bemis, Abigail Garza and Alexa Wilton (trio).

Superior piano: Bailey Reynolds, Kenna Sandler and Carl Bitney.

Flathead High School

Band

Superior solos: Ashlynn Bowen (flute); Melody Carhart (marimba); Raef Dugan (marimba); Josh Edelen (euphonium); Dawson Girardot (marimba); Trevin Olivier (snare drum); and Rylin Wilde (baritone saxophone).

Superior ensembles: Clarinet Choir (Audrey Bledsoe, James Fairbank, Haley Huff, Sophia Ilin, Love Kigilyuk, Lilly Schroeder and Tessa Wilson); Clarinet Trio (Audrey Bledsoe, Love Kigilyuk and Tessa Wilson); Jazz I (Raef Dugan, Gabe Felton, Dawson Girardot, Jonathan Grachek, Rylee Houser, Dyson Linden, Isaac Sandler, Rylin Wilde and Luca Zoeller); Jazz II (Ocean Allen-Casgar, Audrey Bledsoe, Betsy Bledsoe, Kennedy Dortch, Tasha Dunbar, Josh Edelen, Haley Huff, Miles Klein, Adina Lockwood, Runyon Matthews, Jacob McLauchlin, Kurt Shelton and Tessa Wilson).

Orchestra

Superior solos: Ethan Bay, Tag Schow, Hailey Simon and Luca Zoeller.

Excellent: Hannah Geiger.

Choir

Superior solos: Kailey Stevens, Kennedy Postovit, Paige Hermann, Rylee Houser and Tag Schow.

Excellent solo: Hailey Alvord.

Superior ensembles: Hailey Alvord, Rylee Houser, Kennedy Postovit and Kailey Stevens (quartet); Hailey Alvord, Kennedy Postovit, Kailey Stevens (trio); and Hailey Alvord and Kailey Stevens (duet).

Superior piano: Cole Knutson.