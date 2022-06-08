ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flathead and Glacier students participate in state music festival

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Glacier and Flathead High School music students participated in the Western State Solo and Ensemble Festival in Helena in May. Qualified music specialists listened to and judged each performance, providing comments to help students improve. Students were also rated on the following scale: 1 (superior), 2 (excellent), 3 (good), 4 (fair) and 5 (poor).

Following are solo and ensemble results in band, orchestra and choir for the two high schools.

Glacier High School

Band

Superior solos: Alexandra Houseworth (trumpet); Chesney Wheeler (vibes); Alexis Peck (flute); and Marin Colley (trombone).

Superior ensembles: Glacier Horn Choir (Andrea Chandler, Nora Gagne, Maya Harris and Alexa Schmalz); Glacier Chamber duet (Alexandra Houseworth, trumpet and Alexis Peck, flute); and Head Talk Perccussion Ensemble (Caleb Bernhardt, Paige Hurst, Erik Kalvig, Aiden Murphy and Chesney Wheeler).

Orchestra

Superior solos: Carson Keim and Lillyana Mollenkopf.

Choir

Superior solos: Alyssa Conrad, Anya Rountree, Ellie Fiala, Ruby Guy, Alexa Wilton, Kaid Buls, Alexis Peck, Ella Halliburton, Alden Lamson, Alli Buls, Abigail Garza and Kerraline Bemis.

Excellent solos: Kailie Owens

Superior ensembles: Sophia Engelhardt and Ella Halliburton (duet); and Kerraline Bemis, Abigail Garza and Alexa Wilton (trio).

Superior piano: Bailey Reynolds, Kenna Sandler and Carl Bitney.

Flathead High School

Band

Superior solos: Ashlynn Bowen (flute); Melody Carhart (marimba); Raef Dugan (marimba); Josh Edelen (euphonium); Dawson Girardot (marimba); Trevin Olivier (snare drum); and Rylin Wilde (baritone saxophone).

Superior ensembles: Clarinet Choir (Audrey Bledsoe, James Fairbank, Haley Huff, Sophia Ilin, Love Kigilyuk, Lilly Schroeder and Tessa Wilson); Clarinet Trio (Audrey Bledsoe, Love Kigilyuk and Tessa Wilson); Jazz I (Raef Dugan, Gabe Felton, Dawson Girardot, Jonathan Grachek, Rylee Houser, Dyson Linden, Isaac Sandler, Rylin Wilde and Luca Zoeller); Jazz II (Ocean Allen-Casgar, Audrey Bledsoe, Betsy Bledsoe, Kennedy Dortch, Tasha Dunbar, Josh Edelen, Haley Huff, Miles Klein, Adina Lockwood, Runyon Matthews, Jacob McLauchlin, Kurt Shelton and Tessa Wilson).

Orchestra

Superior solos: Ethan Bay, Tag Schow, Hailey Simon and Luca Zoeller.

Excellent: Hannah Geiger.

Choir

Superior solos: Kailey Stevens, Kennedy Postovit, Paige Hermann, Rylee Houser and Tag Schow.

Excellent solo: Hailey Alvord.

Superior ensembles: Hailey Alvord, Rylee Houser, Kennedy Postovit and Kailey Stevens (quartet); Hailey Alvord, Kennedy Postovit, Kailey Stevens (trio); and Hailey Alvord and Kailey Stevens (duet).

Superior piano: Cole Knutson.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
Flathead County, MT
Education
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Education
County
Flathead County, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Highschool#Flathead High School#Glacier Chamber#Orchestra Superior#Choir Superior
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy