Whitefish, MT

Berniece May Goodwin, 95

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Berniece May Goodwin, 95, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in Whitefish.

She was born Nov. 14, 1926, in Columbia Falls to the late William Emory Barnes and Blanna Barnes (Morris).

Berniece was a sweet woman. During her working career she was secretary for the railroad depot for 40-plus years. Berniece gave an abundance of her time and energy volunteering at the library in Whitefish and Muldown Elementary, teaching kids to read. She was a proud member of Whitefish UMC.

Berniece is survived by her only daughter, Allison Schnitzler (Allen); two grandchildren, David Schnitzler and Ann Vasser; four great-grandchildren, Craig Schnitzler (Jackie), Vicky Vasser-Stevens, Garret Vasser and Bobby Vasser; and sister, Donna.

A celebration of Berniece May Goodwin’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Whitefish United Methodist Church, 1150 Wisconsin Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937. Family and friends may begin to visit on Friday at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Whitefish Cemetery, Hwy. 93 and Ramsey Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937.

To send online condolences, please visit www.austinfh.com.

