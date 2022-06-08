ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Lee Morris Wight

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Lee Morris Wight of Bigfork passed away at home in the quiet, early morning hours of Friday, June 3, 2022. Two of his daughters, Debra Carr and Judith Nicoll, were at his side along with his wife Florence.

Lee was born to Lewis Wight and Ruby Adams in December 1931, the fourth and last of their children, in Brigham City, Utah. Lee spent his childhood in Brigham City. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and took great pride in his grandsons who also earned their Eagle badges. At Box Elder High, Lee was recognized as an accomplished athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the glee club. He served as student body president of Box Elder High, Class of 1950.

Lee married his high school sweetheart, Florence Harper, in September of 1950. He began his college studies at Utah State University and Northwestern University where he earned his DDS degree in 1955. After serving two years in the Air Force, Lee settled his family in Pocatello, Idaho, and began his career as a dentist. Lee decided that his real interest was in orthodontics so the family relocated to southern California where he practiced until his retirement.

Lee was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership roles there, often with the youth. He was a gifted public speaker and often provided vocal solos in his fine baritone voice. After his retirement, Lee and Florence served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Chicago temple. While living in Bigfork, Lee was active with several groups that worked to preserve the health and quality of Flathead Lake.

Lee enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time boating on the lake. During his time in the Air Force, he caught the flying bug and became a private pilot, a pastime he enjoyed for many years as he flew between California and Montana. He always loved music and thoroughly enjoyed making up lyrics and tunes for his grandchildren - those little songs are some of their special memories of Grandpa Lee. He never quite gave up his interest in dentistry and orthodontics: the grandchildren knew Grandpa Lee would always ask to check their teeth.

Lee is survived by his wife, Florence Wight; and their children, LeAnn Whiting of Spokane, Dennis Wight of Mesa, Arizona, Brain Wight of Boise, Idaho, Debra Carr of Pullman, Washington, and Judith Nicoll of Sandy, Utah. Lee and Florence have 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral arrangements will be through Darlington Mortuary, Kalispell. Viewing will be at Darlington Mortuary Thursday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bigfork.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
City
Florence, MT
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy