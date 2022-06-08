Lee Morris Wight of Bigfork passed away at home in the quiet, early morning hours of Friday, June 3, 2022. Two of his daughters, Debra Carr and Judith Nicoll, were at his side along with his wife Florence.

Lee was born to Lewis Wight and Ruby Adams in December 1931, the fourth and last of their children, in Brigham City, Utah. Lee spent his childhood in Brigham City. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and took great pride in his grandsons who also earned their Eagle badges. At Box Elder High, Lee was recognized as an accomplished athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the glee club. He served as student body president of Box Elder High, Class of 1950.

Lee married his high school sweetheart, Florence Harper, in September of 1950. He began his college studies at Utah State University and Northwestern University where he earned his DDS degree in 1955. After serving two years in the Air Force, Lee settled his family in Pocatello, Idaho, and began his career as a dentist. Lee decided that his real interest was in orthodontics so the family relocated to southern California where he practiced until his retirement.

Lee was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership roles there, often with the youth. He was a gifted public speaker and often provided vocal solos in his fine baritone voice. After his retirement, Lee and Florence served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Chicago temple. While living in Bigfork, Lee was active with several groups that worked to preserve the health and quality of Flathead Lake.

Lee enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time boating on the lake. During his time in the Air Force, he caught the flying bug and became a private pilot, a pastime he enjoyed for many years as he flew between California and Montana. He always loved music and thoroughly enjoyed making up lyrics and tunes for his grandchildren - those little songs are some of their special memories of Grandpa Lee. He never quite gave up his interest in dentistry and orthodontics: the grandchildren knew Grandpa Lee would always ask to check their teeth.

Lee is survived by his wife, Florence Wight; and their children, LeAnn Whiting of Spokane, Dennis Wight of Mesa, Arizona, Brain Wight of Boise, Idaho, Debra Carr of Pullman, Washington, and Judith Nicoll of Sandy, Utah. Lee and Florence have 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral arrangements will be through Darlington Mortuary, Kalispell. Viewing will be at Darlington Mortuary Thursday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bigfork.