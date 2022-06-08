ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paonia, CO

LeRoy A. Cobler, 80

Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Gone fishing.

LeRoy was born on Nov. 27, 1941, in Paonia, Colorado, to Leonard L. Cobler and Anna A. Cobler (Gaswint), and passed on to his favorite fishing hole on June 2, 2022.

LeRoy was the first born, and brother Leonard and sister Lois followed a few years later. He also has two adopted brothers, Melvin and Malcolm.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his father Leonard, mother Anna, and brother Leonard A.

He is survived by daughters Lori Bartley, Arleen Turk (Michael) and Carolyn Moore (Lyle), sister in-law Barbara Cobler, and sister Lois Ann Cobler, as well as seven grandkids, 17 great-grandchildren, and his faithful companion Blue.

His final resting place will be determined at a later date. At his request no services will be held.

For any donations in LeRoy’s name, please consider St. Jude’s.

Buffalo Hill Crematory will take care of his final wishes.

