Mineral County, MT

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

5/25/22

Motor Vehicle Incident, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputies responded took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 32, Transferred call to MHP.

Property Damage, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded

Controlled Burn, Terrace Court, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Deputy responded, unable to locate.

Animal Complaint, Thompson DeBorgia Road, DeBorgia, Transferred call to Fish and Game.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 25, Deputy issued warning.

Motor Vehicle Incident, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 27, Deputy issued warnings.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Assault, Apple Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued warnings.

Controlled Burn, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 35, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 44, Deputy issued warning for speed.

Assist Outside Agency, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 44, Deputy issued citation for driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Wildland Fire, Flat Creek Road, Superior, Dispatch contacted Forest Service and advised.

Traffic Stop, Cold Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for failing to carry or provide proof of insurance.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Elk vs Motor Vehicle, I-90 WB MM 77, Transferred call to MHP, Frenchtown Units responded.

Assist Outside Agency, I-90 WB MM 46, Deputy responded, took one into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

05/26/2022

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings for no tail light.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Controlled Burn, Cougar Meadow Drive, St. Regis, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

VIN Inspection, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 52, Transferred call to MHP.

Medical Assistance Required, South Fork Nemote Creek Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 43, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Stop, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

Outstanding Warrant, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputies took one into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Outstanding Warrant, Peters Flats Road, Superior, Deputies attempted to make contact with suspect with outstanding warrant, negative contact.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Assist Outside Agency, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued citation for failure to stop at stop sign.

Motor Vehicle Incident, Mullan Road MM 1, Transferred call to MHP, Deputies and Superior EMS responded.

Suspicious Activity, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 30, Transferred call to MHP, Deputies responded.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Road MM 1, Superior, Deputy issued citation for speed and for failing to carry or provide proof of insurance.

5/27/22

Parking Problem, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Transferred call to MHP.

Parking Problem, Apple Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Disturbance, 5th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

Controlled Burn, Little Joe Creek Road, St. Regis, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Lot Item, Fourmile Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Mental Health Issue, Mill Creek Road, Deputies and Superior EMS responded.

Suspicious Activity, Pioneer Lane, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Elk vs Motor Vehicle, I-90 EB MM 68, Transferred call to MHP, Frenchtown Units responded.

Assist Outside Agency, I-90 EB MM 19, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 33, Deputy issued warning.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies issued warning for speed.

Welfare Check, I-90 EB MM 3, Deputy responded.

VIN Inspection, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Officer Flag Down, Old Highway 10 MM 1, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Assault, West DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135 MM 1, Deputy issued warnings.

Medical Assistance Required, Cabin City Loop, St. Regis, Superior EMS and West End Units responded.

Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 22, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 32, Deputy issued warning for speed.

Welfare Check, I-90 EB MM 36, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, Johnson Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

5/28/22

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 36, Deputy issued warning.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 35, Deputy took one into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 18, Transferred call to MHP.

Computer Crime, East DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy responded.

Medical Assistance Required, Southside Road, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Medical Assistance Required, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 46, Deputy issued warning.

Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Fire, White Water Lane, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Suspicious Activity, 1st Street, Superior, Deputy responded, unable to locate.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Suspicious Activity, Alder Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 46, Deputies took one into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Suspicious Activity, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

5/29/22

Medical Assistance Required, West DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Superior EMS and West End Units responded.

Animal on Roadway, I-90 WB MM 48, Superior Fire responded.

Suspicious Activity, Pike Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 39, Transferred call to MHP.

Medical Assistance Required, Lobo Loop, St. Regis, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

Civil Service, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy completer civil service, papers served.

Suspicious Activity, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 75, Transferred call to MHP.

Suspicious Activity, Little Joe Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

Welfare Check, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Fire, Mullan Road, Superior, Superior Fire responded.

Theft, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Outstanding Warrant, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Animal on Roadway, I-90 EB MM 48, Deputy responded, unable to locate.

Trespass, Lavista Junction Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Harassment, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 65, Transferred call to MHP.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Suspicious Activity, Main Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

5/30/22

Disturbance, 1st Street, Superior, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 57, Deputy issued citations for driving while suspended or revoked and careless driving and warning for stopping in the middle of the lane of traffic.

Assist Motorist, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Dispatch contacted a tow company for assistance.

Traffic Control, River Street, Superior, Deputies responded.

Traffic Control, Mullan Square, St. Regis, St. Regis Units responded.

Animal Complaint, Fourmile Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Civil Issue, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 22, Transferred call to MHP.

Medical Assistance Required, 5th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Traffic Complaint, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Suspicious Activity, I-90 EB MM 54, Transferred call to MHP.

5/31/22

Property Damage, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputies responded.

Controlled Burn, Lozeau Lane, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Welfare Check, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Assist Citizen, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Harassment, South Frontage Road, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Controlled Burn, Westfall Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Theft, River Street, Deputy responded.

Protection Order Violation, 5th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

Suspicious Activity, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Randolph Creek Road, Saltese, Deputy responded.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 16, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 52, Transferred call to MHP.

Assist Citizen, Snowbird Lane, Superior, Deputies responded.

Assist Motorist, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Dispatch contacted a tow company for assistance.

Civil Service, 4th Street, Superior, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

Assist Outside Agency, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies completed traffic stop.

Assist Outside Agency, Mullan Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

