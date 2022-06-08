Memorial scholarship created in honor of former Valley Press reporter

When he first got to Plains in 2014, it was no doubt a shock to Ben Granderson.

As a new graduate from Corcoran College of Art and Design in Washington, D.C., Granderson traveled across most of the country from his home state of Maryland, responding to an ad seeking a reporter for the Valley Press.

From the metropolitan areas of Maryland and the nation’s capital city to the mountainous splendor of Western Montana, it would have been easy to think this move might not work.

Anyone who thought in such a manner did not know Ben Granderson.

“Ben had always loved the outdoors, especially fishing,” said his father, Charles Granderson. “He fell in love with Montana and Plains”.

And, it seems, those in Plains who interacted with Ben during his one-year as a reporter, Montana fell in love with him.

Granderson learned of the Valley Press job while conducting online job searches as he was nearing graduation from Corcoran. He graduated from the prestigious institution in May, 2014 with a degree in photojournalism.

And although he was a good writer, it was his photo skills that grabbed the attention of readers and his editor at the time, Colin Murphey.

“The VP was his first job out of school”, Murphey remembered. “He was pretty green but I recognized right away his story telling talent and his tremendous abilities and talent as a photographer”.

Murphey, who now works for a news organization in Little Rock, Arkansas, said he was amazed that Granderson could adapt so fast to his new surroundings.

“He had an extremely sophisticated photography eye, and he also took to rural Montana like he’d always lived there,” Murphey said. “He loved it and jumped right in to being part of Montana despite stepping into something that was so different than what he was used to.”

Short in stature but enormous in heart, Granderson showed all involved that he was willing and able to work hard, a trait that endeared him to many he encountered during his year in the Treasure State.

He left the Valley Press for other opportunities in 2015. Two years later he was diagnosed with a progressive neurological illness that eventually ended his life on April 7, 2019.

An Eagle Scout, Granderson was an inspiration to many he met during his relatively brief time on Earth.

“He was a strong believer in service and academics,” his father said. “He was especially passionate about sharing the stories of people who may not believe they have a voice”.

Granderson said the many stories and photographs he produced for the Valley Press, especially the human interest stories, are now “family treasures.”

As a tribute to their son, the Grandersons have established a $2,000 scholarship, the Ben Granderson Memorial Service Scholarship. The funds will be awarded to a Plains High School senior who will be “attending any college, university or trade school who, like Ben, exhibits a commitment to service to others and the community at large.”

The scholarship was first announced informally by Plains Schools Superintendent Thom Chisholm, who said he was honored by the donation, but not really surprised it was established at Plains High School.

“He didn’t go to school here in Plains,” Chisholm said. “The guy just loved Plains and loved being here.”