ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Memorial scholarship created in honor of former Valley Press reporter

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

When he first got to Plains in 2014, it was no doubt a shock to Ben Granderson.

As a new graduate from Corcoran College of Art and Design in Washington, D.C., Granderson traveled across most of the country from his home state of Maryland, responding to an ad seeking a reporter for the Valley Press.

From the metropolitan areas of Maryland and the nation’s capital city to the mountainous splendor of Western Montana, it would have been easy to think this move might not work.

Anyone who thought in such a manner did not know Ben Granderson.

“Ben had always loved the outdoors, especially fishing,” said his father, Charles Granderson. “He fell in love with Montana and Plains”.

And, it seems, those in Plains who interacted with Ben during his one-year as a reporter, Montana fell in love with him.

Granderson learned of the Valley Press job while conducting online job searches as he was nearing graduation from Corcoran. He graduated from the prestigious institution in May, 2014 with a degree in photojournalism.

And although he was a good writer, it was his photo skills that grabbed the attention of readers and his editor at the time, Colin Murphey.

“The VP was his first job out of school”, Murphey remembered. “He was pretty green but I recognized right away his story telling talent and his tremendous abilities and talent as a photographer”.

Murphey, who now works for a news organization in Little Rock, Arkansas, said he was amazed that Granderson could adapt so fast to his new surroundings.

“He had an extremely sophisticated photography eye, and he also took to rural Montana like he’d always lived there,” Murphey said. “He loved it and jumped right in to being part of Montana despite stepping into something that was so different than what he was used to.”

Short in stature but enormous in heart, Granderson showed all involved that he was willing and able to work hard, a trait that endeared him to many he encountered during his year in the Treasure State.

He left the Valley Press for other opportunities in 2015. Two years later he was diagnosed with a progressive neurological illness that eventually ended his life on April 7, 2019.

An Eagle Scout, Granderson was an inspiration to many he met during his relatively brief time on Earth.

“He was a strong believer in service and academics,” his father said. “He was especially passionate about sharing the stories of people who may not believe they have a voice”.

Granderson said the many stories and photographs he produced for the Valley Press, especially the human interest stories, are now “family treasures.”

As a tribute to their son, the Grandersons have established a $2,000 scholarship, the Ben Granderson Memorial Service Scholarship. The funds will be awarded to a Plains High School senior who will be “attending any college, university or trade school who, like Ben, exhibits a commitment to service to others and the community at large.”

The scholarship was first announced informally by Plains Schools Superintendent Thom Chisholm, who said he was honored by the donation, but not really surprised it was established at Plains High School.

“He didn’t go to school here in Plains,” Chisholm said. “The guy just loved Plains and loved being here.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Maryland State
Local
Montana Society
City
Plains, MT
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
930 AM KMPT

Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives

There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#The Valley Press
yourbigsky.com

New Storm Water Management Program in Montana

The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
kytvnews.com

Six dead in armed attack on Mexican high school students

Raw Story - Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism— Gunmen killed five high school students and an adult in a street shooting in central Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday. According to police, shooters opened fire on a group of students on Monday night, killing three males and two females aged between 16 and 18, as well as a 65-year-old woman who was in the same area. "Unfortunately we can say that a few hours ago in the Barron community six people lost their lives in an armed attack," said Cesar Prieto, mayor of the city in Guanajuato...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Ed Fontaine receives the Bronze Star

Ed Fontaine and his wife Debbie live in a four-lot subdivision below the community of Cabin City in the Henderson area. Ed is a humble, yet bonafide war hero who recently received recognition from an event that happened 55 years ago. “Peter Nebe and I were a ‘gun team’ for 3rd Platoon, A-Company, 2/502 Parachute Infantry Battalion, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.” This is his story leading up to the fight on a hill in Chu Lai, Vietnam October 7, 1967: “It may help your perspective to know that machine gun teams in Vietnam had an exceedingly high casualty rate because all...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Rain doesn't damper Plains Days spirit

As the spring raindrops began falling a bit harder on those waiting for the start of the annual Plains Days Parade this past Saturday, an elderly gentleman from Thompson Falls summed it all up. “We are from Montana,” said Floyd Swope as he wheeled his daughter’s small dog in a baby carriage among the dozen or more tents set up by vendors and food purveyors who put together their portable shops at first light. “Rain isn’t going to stop anything. When we left Thompson Falls it was pouring, I’m glad that is not happening here. We wanted to get out of...
PLAINS, MT
NBCMontana

Arlee transfer station closure leaves residents wondering why

KALISPELL, MONT. — Due to an increased safety risk for local residents, the Arlee transfer station is closed until further notice due to bear activity. Some residents are confused, as bear sightings in the area are common, and many people say they haven’t posed an issue in the past.
ARLEE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County housing market remains hot

The morning coffee-clutch subjects have gone from bare shelves, back to wolves. Then to the price of fuel to election predications and to the new houses being built and local subdivision rumors in the last 30 days. The lack of housing isn’t a secret and it’s a project that the Mineral County Economic Corporation is trying to tackle. All three schools have indicated it is a big issue as recruiting teachers is ongoing and housing for them is nearly nonexistent. Building lots that have been for sale or sat empty in Superior now have activity that hasn’t been seen in...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
75
Followers
183
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy