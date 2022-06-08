ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

22-02738al

Wetumpka Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cedrick Oneal Long A Single Man, to PNC Bank, National Association dated November 25, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on...

www.thewetumpkaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wetumpka Herald

22-02751

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessica L Warren and Chris L Warren, Wife and Husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Hometown Mortgage Services, Inc., on August 30, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2010 Page 42121; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on July 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, in Block 213, according to the Plat of Grandview Pines Plat No. 3, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in Plat Book 7, at Page 142. The herein above described property being one and the same property as described in mortgage recorded in RLPY Book 2010 Page 42121 and deed recorded in RLPY Book 2010 Page 42119. . Property street address for informational purposes: 135 Daffodil Drive , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-02751 Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 22-02751.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

COMPLETION

PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WB Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Softball Field Improvements at Wetumpka High School for the State of Alabama and the County of Elmore, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee and Associates WB Construction LLC 3371 Skyway Drive Auburn, AL 36830 Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022 COMPLETION.
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/INGRAM, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS C. INGRAM, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-173 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of THOMAS C. INGRAM, deceased, having been granted to CHRISTOPHER T. INGRAM and JOHNNY L. INGRAM on the 2nd day of June, 2022 by Justin Edwards, Special Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CHRISTOPHER T. INGRAM and JOHNNY L. INGRAM, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS C. INGRAM, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal Representatives: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST P O BOX 967 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpa Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/INGRAM, T.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/PACK, G.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2022-051 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GRETTA PACK, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of GRETTA PACK, deceased, having been granted to SUZANNE HILL-HUGGINS on the 1st day of June, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. SUZANNE HILL-HUGGINS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF GRETTA PACK, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: BRIAN W. MOORE ATTORNEY AT LAW 415A CHURCH STREET NW. SUITE 200 HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35801 256-534-4571 Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/PACK, G.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmore County, AL
Business
City
Millbrook, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
County
Elmore County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Wetumpka Herald

EST/HALLMAN, P.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-179 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, deceased, having been granted to RICHARD SCOTT HALLMAN on May 27, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. RICHARD SCOTT HALLMAN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ALFRED B. BOOTH LAW OFFICES OF ALFRED B. BOOTH 147 EAST MAIN STREET PRATTVILLE. ALABAMA 36067 334-300-9060 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/HALLMAN, P.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

STORAGE SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, under the Alabama Self Storage Facility Act Statutes, Storage Sense at 4180 AL-14. Millbrook, AL 36054, formerly Store All, (334) 472-9650 will sell at public auction via storageauctions.com ending June 20th, at 10am, or dispose of, personal belongings. All sales are subject to cancellation. Payment must be made in cash. Buyer must secure the unit with their own personal lock at time of sale, Locks are available for purchase at property. Unit must be emptied, including trash, no dumpster uses on property and swept within 48 hours of purchase with a $100 cleaning deposit held until inspection. All items sold as is. Unit A21, Chance Ruth, 1804 Crossing Drive, Millbrook, Al 36054. Unit C62, Robert Kilburn, 224 Payson Road, Millbrook, Al 36054. Unit C6DTS, Rhonda Carroll, 209 Caroline Drive, Prattville, Al 36066. Unit A4ELM, Keith Wilbanks, PO Box 894, Millbrook, Al 36054. Unit B10ELM, Jacob Brown, 1616 Lindle Road, Montgomery, Al 36107. Unit B37ELM, John Colquitt, 50 Fanoni Lane, Wetumpka, Al 36092. Unit C7ELM, Shai Atkins, PO Box 682045, Prattville, Al 36068. Unit C38ELM, Jason Smith, 1844 Speigle Street, Montgomery, Al 36107. Unit E2ELM, JaLisa Jackson, PO Box 13, Coosada, Al 36025. Unit H1ELM, Devon Long, 1490 Upper Gibson Town Road, Coosada, Al 36020. Unit B19MBK, Matt Holt, 3541 Jackson Rd, Millbrook, Al 36054. Unit E34MBK, Jessica Adams, 1355 Bay Harbor Dr 105, Palm Harbor, Fl 34685. Unit A19ELM, Jessica Johnson,134 Old Orchard Rd, Prattville, Al 36022. Unit C6ELM, Thomas Lackey, 2011 Amos St, Montgomery, Al 36107. Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 2022 STORAGE SALE.
MILLBROOK, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/CLARK, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE ILENE CLARK, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-144 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOYCE ILENE CLARK, deceased, having been granted to CYNTHIA OXENDINE on June 1, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CYNTHIA OXENDINE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE ILENE CLARK, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: J. KEITH RODGERS KEITH RODGERS & ASSOCIATES, LLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 640 SOUTH LAWRENCE STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-262-0508 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/CLARK, J.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

BR-0014(550)

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No. BR-0014(550) ELMORE AND TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES, ALABAMA Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 24, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Bridge Rehabilitation and Bridge Painting on SR-14 over the Tallapoosa River in Tallassee. Length 0.329 mi. The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate. The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Two Hundred Thirty (230) Working Days. A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $23.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made. Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations. Cashier's check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum - $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project's complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract. The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $4,620,367 To $5,647,116 . The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act. Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110. In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids. The bidder's proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award. The right to reject any or all bids is reserved. JOHN R. COOPER Transportation Director Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 BR-0014(550)
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Bankruptcies#Pnc Bank#National Association#The Court House#Jamestown Plat No#Jamestown Loop
Wetumpka Herald

EST/BAUMGARDNER, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE ALAINE BAUMGARDNER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-183 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOYCE ALAINE BAUMGARDNER, deceased, having been granted to KEITH JOHN HARRISON on June 2, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. KEITH JOHN HARRISON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE ALAINE BAUMGARDNER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST P O BOX 967 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/BAUMGARDNER, J.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

HRRR-2622(250)

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No. HRRR-2622(250) ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 24, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Safety Improvements (Guardrail Installation, Guardrail End Anchors, Traffic Stripe, and Pavement Markers) on CR-34 (Claud Fleahop Road) from the junction of SR-14 to the junction of CR-73 (South Fleahop Road) south of Eclectic. Length 2.839 mi. The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate. The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Thirty (30) Working Days. A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $3.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made. Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations. Cashier's check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum - $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project's complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract. The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $97,938 To $119,702 . The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act. Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110. In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids. The bidder's proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award. The right to reject any or all bids is reserved. JOHN R. COOPER Transportation Director Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 HRRR-2622(250)
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

JU-2022-100.01,101.01

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Marquis Anderson, whose whereabouts are unknown, take notice that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by Stephanie Hall in the Juvenile Court of Elmore County, Alabama (JU-2022-100.01; JU-2022-101.01). You must answer within fourteen (14) days and appear at the court date set July 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Elmore County Judicial Complex or said Petition may be granted. Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 JU-2022-100.01,101.01.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Mr. Alex Wayne Dillashaw

Mr. Alex Wayne Dillashaw of Wetumpka passed away June 5, 2022. He was 82. He lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed politics, singing on his karaoke machine, and spending time with his family. He never met a stranger. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. Funeral services will be...
WETUMPKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Wetumpka Herald

AV/88 CHEVY

PUBLIC NOTICE The following vehicle will be auctioned off by J&J Towing 65 Pierce Rd Elmore, Al on 7/08/22 @ 10:00 a.m., 1988 Chevy GMT-400 V.I.N.# 1GCDC14K9JZ120953 Wetumpka Herald: June 8 and 15, 2022 AV/88 CHEVY.
ELMORE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy