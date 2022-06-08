ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, MT

McAllister and Lawson shine at 6-man all-star game

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 2 days ago

Throughout their years playing for the Hot Springs Savage Heat, now graduated seniors Jack McAllister and Kyle Lawson were often the two best players on the football field.

The two best friends carried the Savage Heat to four straight winning seasons as the Heat ruled the roost in Western Montana six-man football.

They would then transition to the basketball courts where the pair were a matchup headache for opposing coaches with their husting, hard-nosed play.

McAllister and Lawson, which sounds like a good name for a law firm, hooked up routinely on pass and catch touchdowns, rapid attack running plays and stellar efforts on the defensive side of the ball.

They were, by all accounts, a “generational” duo that not just six-man, but all other classes of football coaches dream of coaching and having on the field of play.

And although their Red Team (Western players) succumbed to an epic 34-28 comeback win by the Blue Team (Eastern players), McAllister and Lawson showcased their ample skills one more time in a wild and damp game played in Custer, Montana this past Saturday.

McAllister, who is among other things pursuing a rodeo career on the Montana pro circuit, ran and passed his way to offensive co-MVP. He shared the award with Shields Valley standout Dylan Flatt.

Lawson also had an impressive game, hauling in a five-yard touchdown pass from White Sulphur Springs quarterback Sam Davis in the opening minutes of the second quarter, then breaking free on a 55-yard TD scamper in the third quarter as the Red Team fought to hold onto a 22-8 first half lead.

Lawson’s long scoring run came after a lengthy weather-related delay due to heavy rains that soaked the Custer field.

But the Blue team, which featured several players from the 2022 State 6-man champion Froid-Medicine Lake squad, had cut the lead to 22-16 in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The Eastern team was then awarded two points when a safety was called on the Red Team for kneeling on the ball in the end zone making it 22-18 in favor of the Eastern squad.

Then came Lawson’s burst which put the West back up 28-18. After that it was all Blue team as Froid-Medicine Lakes wideout Ashdyn Hobbs hauled in a pair of scoring strike that, when coupled with a pair of successful PAT kicks, put the East up 34-28 as time ran out.

The game had been interrupted in the early moments of the third quarter when a nasty rain storm, complete with lightning and thunder, passed through the area. The storm caused a 79-minute delay before play was resumed.

The game was likely the last as teammates for McAllister and Lawson. As McAllister hits the rodeo trail and pursues training in welding, Lawson will be off to Montana-Western in Dillon on a football/academic scholarship.

Lawson has also been selected to play in the Montana East-West Shrine game, a gathering of the top players from all classifications of Montana high school football. That game is set for Saturday, June 18 in Great Falls.

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Ed Fontaine receives the Bronze Star

Ed Fontaine and his wife Debbie live in a four-lot subdivision below the community of Cabin City in the Henderson area. Ed is a humble, yet bonafide war hero who recently received recognition from an event that happened 55 years ago. “Peter Nebe and I were a ‘gun team’ for 3rd Platoon, A-Company, 2/502 Parachute Infantry Battalion, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.” This is his story leading up to the fight on a hill in Chu Lai, Vietnam October 7, 1967: “It may help your perspective to know that machine gun teams in Vietnam had an exceedingly high casualty rate because all...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Rain doesn't damper Plains Days spirit

As the spring raindrops began falling a bit harder on those waiting for the start of the annual Plains Days Parade this past Saturday, an elderly gentleman from Thompson Falls summed it all up. “We are from Montana,” said Floyd Swope as he wheeled his daughter’s small dog in a baby carriage among the dozen or more tents set up by vendors and food purveyors who put together their portable shops at first light. “Rain isn’t going to stop anything. When we left Thompson Falls it was pouring, I’m glad that is not happening here. We wanted to get out of...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

